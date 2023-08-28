JOHN CORABI Rules Out THE SCREAM Reunion: 'I Don't Wanna Do Anything Without All The Original Members'

During a recent appearance on "Whiplash", the KLOS radio show hosted by Full Metal Jackie, John Corabi was asked about the possibility of a reunion of his pre-MÖTLEY CRÜE band THE SCREAM. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, we got asked a few years ago to do a festival in Japan. And my manager — actually, he used to manage me in THE SCREAM and he's managing me now — but apparently some huge festival called and offered us a ridiculous amount of money. But, unfortunately, we were all in the same thought process. We just didn't feel right doing it without [drummer] Walt [Woodward III], who unfortunately passed away, like, seven or eight years ago. So it's an unfortunate thing, but THE SCREAM will never get back together, 'cause I don't wanna do anything without all the original members."

Corabi previously spoke about THE SCREAM in a 2018 interview with music writer Joel Gausten. Asked if he felt THE SCREAM had "unfinished business" after releasing only one album, 1991's "Let It Scream", John said: "Well, they did do another record without me, with a different singer. They changed the name to DC-10. It doesn't sound anything like THE SCREAM.

"My biggest thing with THE SCREAM was, I was noticing that the fans were paying these astronomical sums of money for the album on eBay and these web sites," he explained. "I just wanted the album to be out; if they want to download it, they can for 99 cents a song or download the whole record for ten bucks instead of spending $200 to $500 for a copy of the record. Just put it out and make it available to people [and] put it on iTunes. I'm just happy that Rock Candy out of London, England [reissued] the record… I think it was a great album, it was a great band and it's become this little cult album that a lot of people still would like to grab or they had it and don't anymore and want to get it."

Corabi joined MÖTLEY CRÜE in 1992 as the replacement for original singer Vince Neil. With Corabi on vocals, MÖTLEY CRÜE released one critically acclaimed full-length CD, which ended up being a commercial failure in the wake of grunge despite a Top 10 placing on the album chart. When Neil returned to the fold in 1997, Corabi was left on his own.

In February 2018, Corabi released a live album of his performance of MÖTLEY CRÜE's entire 1994 self-titled album, recorded on October 27, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. "Live '94: One Night In Nashville" documents the album in its entirety along with the bonus track "10,000 Miles", which was originally released as a bonus track on the Japanese version of the "Quaternary" EP.

Last year, Corabi released his autobiography. Titled "Horseshoes And Hand Grenades", it was written with the help of MÖTLEY CRÜE historian/author Paul Miles, and was made available via Rare Bird Books.

In a 2016 interview with Sweden Rock Magazine, MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx said that writing the "Mötley Crüe" LP with Corabi was a prolonged and difficult experience. He went to call it "a very unfocused record" that was "painful for me, because John Corabi can't write lyrics, and I had to do all that work."