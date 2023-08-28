Which Albums Would STONE TEMPLE PILOTS' ROBERT DELEO Take To A Desert Island?

In a new interview with AXS TV, Robert DeLeo, bassist and principal songwriter of the iconic band STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, reveals which albums he'd be willing to listen to in perpetuity if he found himself stranded and alone on an island. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's probably about 20 of them, but I'm gonna pick five of them that will probably do it for me if I was out on that island, Gordon Lightfoot and his greatest-hits record is called 'Gord's Gold'. And that's a huge record for me to listen to, his whole span of great music he's written. James Brown 'Live At The Apollo'. I don't think he can go wrong with James Brown. I learned a lot from the man, not only playing but dance moves. So I had to put James in there. THE BEATLES 'Revolver' — iconic. Those guys taught me about songwriting. Those were my nursery rhymes when I was younger. And it's part of all of our DNA now, those songs. So definitely THE BEATLES. LED ZEPPELIN 'Presence'. Not an album that normally people would pick from ZEPPELIN, but I think my favorite LED ZEPPELIN record, 'Presence'. Amazing record. I have one more. THE BEACH BOYS 'Pet Sounds'. Mr. Brian Wilson. Another person who taught me about songwriting and arrangement and producing and doing that at the age he was at — well, all these people at the age they were at, in their twenties — bringing this to the world, an amazing time in music."

He added: "There's so many more, and I had so many more to pick from. It was really difficult. But I think that and some coconuts on an island, and I think I'm all set."

This past January, Robert released two digital bonus tracks from his critically acclaimed solo album, "Lessons Learned".

DeLeo recorded covers of two Gordon Lightfoot songs, "Affair On 8th Avenue" and "Your Love's Return" with Pete Shoulder on vocals.

Robert played virtually all the instruments on the album, complemented by guest musicians and vocalists, all of which lend to the undeniable intimacy of the music.

Like so much of DeLeo's body of work, "Lessons Learned" is the kind of record that feels so alive in the present and instantly soundtracks the moment for the listener.

AllMusic describes "Lessons Learned" as a "rich, reflective record, one that serves as comfort during moments of contemplation." Guitar Player says, "DeLeo proves himself a crafty and accomplished finger style guitarist as well as brilliant tunesmith."

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS features three original members — Robert DeLeo, guitarist Dean DeLeo and drummer Eric Kretz.

Singer Jeff Gutt, a 47-year-old Michigan native who spent time in the early-2000s nu-metal act DRY CELL, among other bands, and was a contestant on "The X Factor", joined STONE TEMPLE PILOTS after beating out roughly 15,000 hopefuls during an extended search that began more than a year earlier.

Original STONE TEMPLE PILOTS singer Scott Weiland, who reunited with the group in 2010 after an eight-year hiatus but was dismissed in 2013, died in December 2015 of a drug overdose.

Chester Bennington, who joined STP in early 2013, departed nearly three years later to spend more time with his main band LINKIN PARK. Bennington committed suicide in July 2017.

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS released their first all-acoustic album, titled "Perdida", in February 2020. The disc was Gutt's second with STP. His recording debut with the group was on its self-titled seventh album, which arrived in March 2018.