JOHN PETRUCCI To Be Joined By ZAKK WYLDE, TOSIN ABASI, FREDRIK ÅKESSON, Others At Summer 2023 'Guitar Universe' Camp

December 17, 2022

DREAM THEATER guitarist John Petrucci has announced the fourth edition of his "Guitar Universe" camp.

"John Petrucci's Guitar Universe 4.0" will take place August 3-6, 2023 at the W hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Joining Petrucci at the camp will be guest instructors Zakk Wylde (OZZY OSBOURNE, PANTERA, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY),Tosin Abasi (ANIMALS AS LEADERS),Fredrik Åkesson (OPETH),Lari Basilio, Tim Henson, Scott LePage, Jeff Loomis (ARCH ENEMY, NEVERMORE),Rena Petrucci, Plini and Jason Richardson (ALL THAT REMAINS).

During the day there will be classes, instructed by all the different guests. Then at night there will be special events, including instructor jams and solo sets. The week will culminate with a concert from John's solo band.

"It's really important to me to feature guitar players of different genders and different styles," Petrucci wrote on the camp's web site. "It's important to show different angles, to not only have people whose music I highly respect but also a diverse, international presence as well.

"The span of the players in this camp — stylistically, age, gender, nationality — represents a cross-section of the guitar community all in one spot. From jazz fusion and instrumental prog to death metal and shred, they all share a common sensibility towards playing guitar — highly energetic, acrobatic, on fire."

Petrucci is best known as guitarist and co-founder of the Grammy Award-winning progressive metal band DREAM THEATER. A Guitar World Hall Of Fame member and recipient of the SENA Performer's European Guitar Award, John has been named multiple times as the No. 1 "Guitarist", "Guitarist Of The Year" and "Best Metal Guitarist" by Prog magazine, Total Guitar, Guitar Player, Guitar World, Music Radar and BURRN! magazine. His first solo album, "Suspended Animation", has long been the benchmark of instrumental guitar performance. The even-longer-anticipated 2020 sequel, "Terminal Velocity", features former DREAM THEATER bandmate Mike Portnoy on drums and the legendary Dave LaRue on bass.

Petrucci recently toured in support of both of his solo albums. The trek marked John's first headline tour as a solo artist, and the first time in 12 years that John and Mike performed live together.

Photo credit: Rayon Richards

