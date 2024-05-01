  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

JOHNNY CHRIST: 'It Would Be A Huge Honor' For AVENGED SEVENFOLD To Get Inducted Into ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME

May 1, 2024

In a new interview with The Jesea Lee Show, AVENGED SEVENFOLD bassist Johnny Christ was asked if he thinks his band will ever get inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't know, first off. That is up to the powers that be, the fans, I guess, and whoever votes on that shit. I don't actually even know who votes on that. Do I care? Um, no, not really, because it's not on the radar in that sense. Would I be honored and humbled if we were? Would we be happy about that? Uh, sure. Yeah, that would be a huge honor. Absolutely. When you think of all the other artists that have been inducted over the years, to put AVENGED SEVENFOLD's name in a place next to theirs would be a huge honor. Absolutely. But it wouldn't make or break my life, I'll put it that way. But it'd certainly be a notch on the old belt if we were ever put in there. Absolutely. It'd be a huge honor."

Christ's bandmate, singer M. Shadows, discussed the possibility of AVENGED SEVENFOLD being inducted into the Rock Hall during a 2017 interview with the 102.7 WEBN radio station. He said at the time: "The thing with the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame is it's a lot of bands that are… they have a lot of success but also a lot of critical acclaim, and I don't think AVENGED SEVENFOLD has really had much of its due in terms of that [from] the people that vote for it or bring these bands up. But I think with [then-latest AVENGED SEVENFOLD album] 'The Stage', we've seen that kind of change a little bit. There's actually major publications that are respecting us now, where they didn't really respect us or the genre for a long time. So who knows, at some point? And it would be awesome, because fans love that kind of thing."

There haven't been that many metal or hard rock acts inducted into the Rock Hall: BLACK SABBATH, METALLICA, AC/DC, DEEP PURPLE, GUNS N' ROSES, VAN HALEN, LED ZEPPELIN, KISS and JUDAS PRIEST, to name a few.

Rock Hall rules state that artists become eligible 25 years after their first records were released, but the Hall also claims that other "criteria include the influence and significance of the artists' contributions to the development and perpetuation of rock 'n' roll," which is, of course, open to interpretation.

Despite being eligible for induction since 1999 — 25 years after the release of its first disc — KISS didn't get its first nomination until 2009, and was finally inducted in 2014.

DEEP PURPLE was eligible for the Rock Hall since 1993 but didn't get inducted until 2016.

JUDAS PRIEST received the Musical Excellence Award at the 2022 Rock Hall event, which honored Eminem, Dolly Parton, DURAN DURAN, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar, EURYTHMICS and Carly Simon in the Performers category.

Find more on Avenged sevenfold
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).