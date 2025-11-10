JON ANDERSON AND THE BAND GEEKS Announce Leg One of 2026 Tour; Second Album Due Next Year

Following their successful summer of 2025 tour in support of their debut album "True" and their live album "Perpetual Change", JON ANDERSON AND THE BAND GEEKS have announced the first leg of their 2026 "YES Epics, Classics & More" tour. The 10-show run commences on April 17 at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield, Connecticut and ends May 7 at the Royal Oak Theater in Detroit, Michigan. As with previous tours, the set list will feature well-known YES classics and deep cuts as well as songs from "True".

JON AND THE BAND GEEKS are currently in pre-production for their second studio album, due to be released in the second half of 2026.

BAND GEEKS was reportedly originally formed by BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's Richie Castellano to perform together on YouTube. Anderson began collaborating with the band after a friend urged him to check out the group's online performance of YES's "Heart Of The Sunrise".

The dates for leg one of the 2026 tour are below:

April 17 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

April 19 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

April 21 - Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre

April 23 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre

April 26 - Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center Theater

April 28 - Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theater

April 30 - Landsdowne, PA @ Landsdowne Theater

May 02 - Landsdowne, PA @ Landsdowne Theater

May 05 - Troy, NY @ Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

May 07 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre

In a 2024 issue of Mojo magazine, Anderson said that he was open to reuniting with his former YES bandmates Rick Wakeman and Steve Howe.

"I was talking to THE BAND GEEKS and said, hopefully we can play in London and Steve will get up and do a couple of songs with us, maybe Rick too," Anderson said. "It just means talking. When I'm out there singing on my own, I still think I'm part of YES. They still feel like my songs."

Anderson co-founded YES in 1968 with bassist Chris Squire, and remained with the band until 2008, when YES replaced him with Benoit David, an Anderson sound-alike who previously fronted the YES tribute band CLOSE TO THE EDGE. David left YES in 2012 and was replaced by Jon Davison.

In July 2020, Howe told Rolling Stone that there is virtually no chance of the surviving members of YES reuniting for a tour.

"I don't think [the fans] should stay up late nights worrying about that," he said. "There's just too much space out there between people. To be in a band together or even to do another tour like 'Union' is completely unthinkable," referencing the group's 1990 "Union" LP and tour, which brought together the previous YES album's lineup (Jon Anderson, Chris Squire, Trevor Rabin, Alan White, Tony Kaye) and the then-ex-YES members' group ANDERSON BRUFORD WAKEMAN HOWE (Jon Anderson, Bill Bruford, Rick Wakeman and Steve Howe). "It was difficult when we went through that, particularly because of the personalities," Howe said. "I'm not saying any one person is to blame, but when you get a big hodgepodge like that together, it's pretty much a nightmare. We made a nightmare of possibly a good thing back in 1990. I don't think there is the stamina or the appetite for that kind of thing again."

Anderson, Wakeman and Rabin had started touring as ARW: ANDERSON, RABIN AND WAKEMAN in 2016 and then adopted the YES FEATURING JON ANDERSON, TREVOR RABIN, RICK WAKEMAN moniker shortly after the group's 2017 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction.

Howe last toured with Anderson and Wakeman in 2004.

YES has released over 20 albums across its career, including its self-titled debut in 1969 and "Tales From Topographic Oceans" in 1973.