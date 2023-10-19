JON BON JOVI To Be Honored At 2024 MusiCares 'Person Of The Year' Gala

MusiCares has named Jon Bon Jovi, Grammy Award winner, 11-time Grammy Award nominee, and founding member of American rock band BON JOVI, as the 2024 MusiCares Person Of The Year. He is the honoree of the 33rd annual Person Of The Year benefit gala. Proceeds from the event will provide essential support for MusiCares, the leading music charity providing music professionals health and human services across a spectrum of needs. The tribute will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday, February 2, 2024, two nights before the 66th annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

"MusiCares is thrilled to honor Jon Bon Jovi at the 2024 Person Of The Year gala," said Laura Segura, executive director of MusiCares. "His remarkable contributions to rock and roll have not only left an indelible mark on the music industry, but also in the hearts of countless fans around the world. Furthermore, his long-standing commitment to serving food-insecure and unhoused individuals inspires us all. We're looking forward to celebrating him and the many ways he has made a difference in this world."

In addition to his extensive musical achievements, Jon Bon Jovi is recognized for his impactful philanthropic work. In 2006, he established the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, an organization dedicated to disrupting the cycle of hunger, poverty and homelessness. The organization's objective is to recognize and maximize the human potential in those affected by hunger, poverty and homelessness by offering programs that provide food and affordable housing while supporting social services and job training programs. As a health and human service charity, MusiCares is proud to shine a light on Jon Bon Jovi's impactful philanthropy and hopes to raise awareness for these important human rights issues.

Jon Bon Jovi said: "I'm truly humbled to be this year's MusiCares honoree. MusiCares' work with music professionals is vitally important in creating much needed support and wellness programs that cultivate a healthier and more vibrant community for us all. Philanthropic work has been a cornerstone of my life and has always run in tandem to my music career and achievements. Nearly two decades ago when I formed the JBJ Soul Foundation and JBJ Soul Kitchens, I saw firsthand and continue to see today the impact of charitable community-based work. I know this for sure: helping one's community is helping one's self."

The MusiCares Person Of The Year tribute ceremony is one of the most prestigious events held during Grammy Week. It includes a cocktail reception, followed by a dinner and tribute concert, featuring renowned musicians and other artists paying tribute to Jon Bon Jovi.

Since 1991, money raised from this gala goes toward MusiCares health and human services programs that assist the music community with physical and mental health, addiction recovery, preventive clinics, unforeseen personal emergencies, and disaster relief.

Jon Bon Jovi joins an impressive list of recent MusiCares honorees including Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson, Joni Mitchell, FLEETWOOD MAC and Dolly Parton.

MusiCares helps the humans behind music because music gives so much to the world. Offering preventive, emergency and recovery programs, MusiCares is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community. Founded by the Recording Academy in 1989 as a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) charity, MusiCares safeguards the well-being of all music people through direct financial grant programs, networks of support resources, and tailored crisis relief efforts.