JOSEY SCOTT Is Fine With SALIVA Carrying On Without Any Original Members: They Will 'Do The Honorable Thing'

In a new interview with Rock 100.5 The KATT's Cameron Buchholtz, original SALIVA singer Josey Scott (a.k.a. Joseph Sappington) weighed in on the recent announcement that the band's surviving members will carry on as SALIVA following the death of the group's last remaining original member, guitarist Wayne Swinny. Josey said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm very close with [current SALIVA singer] Bobby [Amaru] and I know in my heart and in my soul that Bobby will do the honorable thing. He never hasn't done the honorable thing. And I just trust in his steering the ship at this point, and I know he's gonna do the right thing. And I know it's all gonna work out; it's all gonna be great."

Josey also reflected on his relationship with Wayne in the months leading up to his death. He said: "[We were] just absolute brothers. I think there was things that certain news outlets said about our relationship, that we'd said things about each other or that there was some kind of tension between each of us. That was all blown out of proportion. We were always brothers. I can show you text message after text message where we would talk in the middle of the night and check on each other. And [we] always ended every text with, 'I love you, brother. I can't wait to see you again.' The last text that we shared was talking about him… I said, 'Will you come play some solos on my new stuff?' And he was, like, 'Yeah, of course I will, man.' So we couldn't have been on better terms. And I'm thankful for that."

Shortly after the news of Wayne's death was made public, Josey wrote on his social media: "I have no words. Just the love, and the little moments, and the looks that we shared, just between us and the fans, on stage, after stage, all over the world, that no one will ever know. Playing music, and writing music with a man like Wayne Swinny, for as long as we did, like we did, in all those places we did, is so very intimate. It was a love we shared together, and I will go into eternity holding on to that love, and those memories. Forever #TheToxicTwins".

On March 22, SALIVA shared a statement on Facebook in which the band said that Swinny had been found that morning "in medical distress." Paramedics were called and the musician was transported to hospital "where he was diagnosed with a Spontaneous Hemorrhage in his brain."

SALIVA was on the road in the U.S. as part of the "Spring Mayhem" tour with THROUGH FIRE and ANY GIVEN SIN and had played in Nashville on March 20.

SALIVA launched its career in 2001 with the release of "Every Six Seconds", a double-platinum selling album with hits that include "Click, Click Boom" and "Your Disease".

The band has toured the U.S. with SEVENDUST, AEROSMITH and KISS.

SALIVA reunited with Scott for a one-off appearance at last year's Blue Ridge Rock Festival at the Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia.

Scott left SALIVA at the end of 2011 after 15 years with the group, reportedly to pursue a solo Christian music career. He was quickly replaced by Amaru, who can be heard on SALIVA's last four releases: "In It To Win It" (2013),"Rise Up" (2014),"Love, Lies & Therapy" (2016) and "10 Lives" (2018).

SALIVA released six albums with Scott and tasted platinum success and a Grammy nomination for its first big hit, "Your Disease".

In May 2021, SALIVA celebrated the 20th anniversary of its breakthrough major label debut, "Every Six Seconds", with a special project called "Every Twenty Years", an EP of classic songs re-recorded with Amaru.

When the remaining members of SALIVA announced their plans to continue last month, they released a statement via social media in which they said: "Since the devastating loss of our brother Wayne, we have had many difficult discussions regarding the future of the band. We had recently completed an album that was three years in the making, but when tragedy struck, we paused all plans and focused our energy on supporting one another and Wayne's loved ones through this troubling time. As we grieved, we also took time to reflect on the joy of countless memories together on the road, travelling, making music and performing.

"Wayne truly loved being onstage and he loved his fans. We also thought about all the creativity, talent, and passion that Wayne put into what would ultimately and unfortunately end up being his last album. Onstage and off, Wayne was a powerful presence in as our lives, so the decision on whether to carry on as a band is a difficult one.

"What is the best way to honor a legendary talent like Wayne?

"After careful consideration, and with the support of his family, we have made the decision to pay tribute to his legacy the best way we know how, through our music. We intend to move forward with the release of our album so everyone can hear the new songs that Wayne put his heart and soul into. We will also continue with the summer tour plans, honoring his memory every time we perform with a portion of the proceeds from each show gifted to his daughter Nikki.

"The entire music community has lost a remarkable talent, and Wayne's impact on the music industry will continue to be felt for years to come.

"We miss Wayne beyond measure, but we know that he would want us to keep making music and sharing it with our fans, and to keep his spirit alive through our performances.

"We are grateful for the love and support from Wayne's family, fans, and friends.

"Rest in peace, Wayne. You will be missed, but your music will live on forever."

Wayne's sister Linda Hanson issued a separate statement in which she said: "Wayne Swinny was one of a kind. He tried to cover up his kind, gentle, loving heart and soul with a rough and tough exterior, but he just couldn't help being the person he really was, Kind. Gentle. loving. A true friend! He truly lived life to the fullest and was living his lifelong dream. His talent was natural. He would sit in his room as a young kid listening to KISS and picking out the music on his guitar. As his sister in the bedroom next to his that was not always a good thing. But there is no denying he was an amazing musician and guitarist. I am beyond proud of him.

"As the last original SALIVA band member, all he wanted was to continue the SALIVA legacy. He loved the band but most of all loved his fans. His spirit will live through the new album, every new song they write, and every performance the band will continue to give.

"Wayne's legacy will live on through the musk of SALIVA — now and in the future. He would want everyone to Rock On."