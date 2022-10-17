JOURNEY Announces 'Freedom Tour 2023' With Very Special Guest TOTO

One of the most legendary rock bands of all time, JOURNEY has announced the continuation of their highly successful tour with the 50th-anniversary celebration "Freedom Tour 2023" featuring very special guest TOTO. JOURNEY, diamond-selling Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers, will take the stage in 38 cities across North America with their catalog of global chart-topping hits, including "Don't Stop Believin'", "Any Way You Want It", "Faithfully" and "Lights".

Presented by AEG Presents, JOURNEY "Freedom Tour 2023" begins February 4 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, making stops in Austin, Montreal, Memphis and more before wrapping April 25 at the brand new Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California. The 2023 run includes rescheduled dates in Washington D.C., Hartford, Toronto and Quebec that were postponed earlier this year due to COVID-19.

JOURNEY features founder Neal Schon (lead guitarist),Jonathan Cain (keyboards, backing vocals),Arnel Pineda (lead vocals),Jason Derlatka (keyboards, vocals),Deen Castronovo (drums, vocals) and Todd Jensen (bass).

Says Schon: "We are all thankful and overwhelmed by the success of our JOURNEY 'Freedom Tour 2022' this year and have added a new run of dates for 2023. We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends TOTO! Come join us for a special evening full of fun and rockin' good memories. See you soon, friends."

Cain adds: "Excited to perform for our fans as we tour next year with TOTO. The combined hits of both bands represent a couple of decades of excellence that have become a soundtrack for people's lives. The music of JOURNEY along with the music of TOTO is an example of 'certain music' during 'uncertain times'."

Very special guest TOTO, who have collectively streamed more than 3.3 billion plays on Spotify alone based on hits including "Rosanna", "Africa" and "Hold The Line", will join JOURNEY on all dates.

TOTO's Steve Lukather shares: "'On behalf of myself and the band, we are very honored and excited to do this tour with our old and dear friends JOURNEY. Gonna be a great night of music, and as all the guys are lifelong friends... a blast off stage as well."

"Freedom Tour 2023" dates:

February 04 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

February 05 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

February 08 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena

February 10 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

February 11 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

February 14 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

February 17 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

February 19 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena

February 22 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

February 23 - Lafayette, LA - Cajundome

February 26 - Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 01 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena *

March 03 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

March 04 - Hartford, CT - XL Center *

March 08 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

March 09 - Quebec, QC - Videotron Centre *

March 12 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena *

March 13 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

March 16 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

March 17 - Atlantic City, NJ - Boardwalk Hall

March 20 - Champaign, IL - State Farm Center

March 21 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at The MARK

March 24 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

March 25 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

March 28 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

March 31 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

April 01 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

April 04 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

April 07 - Springfield, MO - Great Southern Bank Arena

April 08 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

April 11 - Casper, WY - Ford Wyoming Center

April 13 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

April 14 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

April 17 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Arena

April 19 - Stockton, CA - Stockton Arena

April 22 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena

April 23 - Fresno, CA - SaveMart Center

April 25 - Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena

* Rescheduled date

JOURNEY and TOTO previously joined forces for an early 2022 U.S. arena tour.

JOURNEY is continuing to promote its latest album, "Freedom", which was released in July via BMG. The LP debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Current Rock chart.

The members of JOURNEY celebrated the album's release by kicking off a residency featuring special symphony orchestra performances at the new, state-of-the-art Resorts World Casino in Las Vegas.

As JOURNEY's legend continues to grow larger and their touring gets bigger, "Freedom" is the band’s first album of new material to be released in eleven years, since 2011's "Eclipse", and in addition to Schon, along with longtime keyboard player and primary lyricist Cain and Pineda, one more member was recruited for the LP — bassist extraordinaire Randy Jackson, who had played on JOURNEY's 1986 album "Raised On Radio".

Inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017, JOURNEY has 25 gold and platinum albums, with total sales adding up to over 100 million albums worldwide, earning the band two Diamond Awards with a third on the way for the "Frontiers" album. JOURNEY has also surpassed one billion streams on Spotify.