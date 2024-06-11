JUDAS PRIEST Announces September/October 2024 North American Tour With SABATON

British heavy metal legends JUDAS PRIEST have announced leg two of their "Invincible Shield" tour with special guest SABATON. The all-time greats will take over new markets in North America this fall with an additional 23 performances.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on September 13 at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec and makes stops in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Omaha, Nebraska; Spokane, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Los Angeles, California; Phoenix, Arizona and more before wrapping up with three shows in Texas on October 22, 24 and 26. Full ticketing and tour dates are available below.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, June 12. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. local time at judaspriestinvincibleshield.com.

JUDAS PRIEST's "Invincible Shield" leg two tour dates:

Sep. 13 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Sep. 14 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Resort*

Sep. 17 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sep. 19 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

Sep. 21 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse

Sep. 22 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center*

Sep. 24 - Rochester, MN - Mayo Civic Center Arena*

Sep. 25 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena

Sep. 27 - Rockford, IL - BMO Center

Sep. 29 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life - Festival^

Oct. 01 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena

Oct. 03 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

Oct. 05 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center

Oct. 06 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

Oct. 09 - Everett, WA - Angel of the Winds Arena

Oct. 10 - Portland, OR - Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

Oct. 12 - Sacramento, CA - After Shock Festival^

Oct. 13 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino*

Oct. 15 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

Oct. 16 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

Oct. 18 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct. 20 - Loveland, CO - Blue Arena

Oct. 22 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Oct. 24 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Oct. 26 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

* Not a Live Nation date

^ Festival date

In a recent interview with Crash of the 96.1 The Rocket radio station, Ian Hill was asked about JUDAS PRIEST's ongoing U.S. tour in support of the band's latest album, "Invincible Shield". The 72-year-old bassist responded: "The tour's going great. It really is. There's a hell of a lot of interest in the band, I think mainly because, well, the album is very good and people had to wait a long time for it as well, because of what happened with COVID and what have you, the long protracted recording process. And, of course, there was also the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame [induction in November 2022]. I think that put a lot of focus on the band as well. And we were grateful for that. Everywhere's selling out, which is great news — most places, anyway. There's one or two places which aren't far away [from being sold out]. And I don't know — it's just all bubbled up again for some reason."

He continued: "Back in the '80s there, we were going out and playing in front of 15,000 people a night, things like that — it became a fad in the '80s — then it went back down to normal. And now it's having a resurgence. It's good news for all metal bands, not just us. [There is] a lot more interest, and you notice it on stage as well. You're looking down into the audience, and there's a hell of a lot of young people there — probably dragged initially, screaming and yelling by the parents, but they're loving it. They're getting into it. They're loving it. They wear the t-shirts. They know the words to the songs, which is amazing. And I think there's a great future for the genre. And, like I say, it's good news for us all."

Hill also talked about PRIEST's touring plans for the rest of 2024, going into 2025. He said: "We've got about another three weeks, maybe, in the States. I mean, we've only really done the East Coast. We haven't ventured over any further than about Chicago. So we've got about a week off. Then we go back to Europe. We've already done one European leg, but there's a lot of festivals during the summer in Europe. So, we'll go and do all the festivals in Europe. And we've got August off, I think. And then we'll be back here [in the U.S.] in September to do to the rest of the states, do the West Coast and Texas and wherever — and Canada; we haven't touched Canada on this run either, so we're gonna be going up there too. That'll take us probably to maybe October. And we've got a little bit of time off then, and then off to Japan in December. [Then it's] Christmas and then possibly next year, South America, maybe Southeast Asia. We'll see what crops up next year. Then we'll take stock."

JUDAS PRIEST kicked off the U.S. leg of the "Invincible Shield" world tour on April 18 at Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, Connecticut.

Hill is the sole remaining original member of PRIEST, which formed in 1969. Singer Rob Halford joined the group in 1973 and guitarist Glenn Tipton signed on in 1974. Rob left PRIEST in the early 1990s to form his own band, then came back to PRIEST in 2003. Original guitarist K.K. Downing parted ways with the band in 2011, and was replaced by Faulkner.

Tipton was diagnosed with Parkinson's 10 years ago — after being stricken by the condition at least half a decade earlier — but announced in early 2018 he was going to sit out touring activities in support of JUDAS PRIEST's "Firepower" album. He was replaced by "Firepower" and "Invincible Shield" album producer Andy Sneap, who is also known for his work in NWOBHM revivalists HELL and cult thrash outfit SABBAT.

"Invincible Shield" entered the U.K. chart at No. 2, just behind Ariana Grande's "Eternal Sunshine".

Prior to "Invincible Shield"'s arrival, PRIEST's highest U.K. chart achievement was with 1980's "British Steel", which reached No. 4.

PRIEST's 2018 album "Firepower" entered the chart at No. 5.

"Invincible Shield" was JUDAS PRIEST's fifth Top 10 album, after the aforementioned "British Steel" and "Firepower", as well as 2014's "Redeemer Of Souls" (No. 6) and the 1979 live album "Unleashed In The East" (No. 10).

"Invincible Shield" landed at No. 1 in Germany, Finland, Sweden and Switzerland, as well as No. 5 in France, No. 8 in Italy and No. 16 in Australia.