JUDAS PRIEST Officially Replaces OZZY OSBOURNE At POWER TRIP Festival

July 11, 2023

JUDAS PRIEST has been added to the Power Trip lineup joining AC/DC on the Saturday, October 7 bill. The British heavy metal legends will fill the slot originally reserved for Ozzy Osbourne at the world's greatest live music destination the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The historic three-day event set for October 6, 7 and 8 will bring together six iconic bands that define loud and powerful music: GUNS N' ROSES and IRON MAIDEN (Friday, October 6),AC/DC and JUDAS PRIEST (Saturday, October 7) and METALLICA and TOOL (Sunday, October 8).

JUDAS PRIEST said in a statement: "Power Trippers are you ready for some JUDAS PRIEST-style Heavy Metal.....!! JUDAS PRIEST are primed and proud to fly the flag for Heavy Metal at this prestigious festival...... We are ready to raise double horns way up high together keeping the metal faith at this 'bostin' one-of-a-kind Power Trip world event....!"

This past March, AC/DC, METALLICA, IRON MAIDEN, OZZY OSBOURNE, GUNS N' ROSES and TOOL shared a teaser video for Power Trip that featured iconic metal images, including a Gibson SG guitar, a stack of amplifiers and cactuses creating the "devil horns", plus logos of each of the six bands.

On Monday, Ozzy canceled his appearance at Power Trip due to his ongoing health issues. In a statement announcing his cancelation, Osbourne said: "My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward. Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I'm just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed."

Power Trip will mark AC/DC's first concert since September 2016, when the band concluded a run of U.S. dates with GUNS N' ROSES' Axl Rose on vocals while frontman Brian Johnson recovered from hearing loss.

Last year, Johnson told Rolling Stone he didn't know if AC/DC would perform again. "I would love to," he said. "It's as simple as that. I think everybody would. There's a groundswell of people just asking. But I hate talking about the future, because, fuck, we were ready two years ago, and the pandemic came, and it screwed everything up. So I'm terrified to say what could happen and what couldn't."

METALLICA previously performed at the Empire Polo Grounds in 2011 as part of the West Coast installment of the "Big Four" event, also featuring ANTHRAX, MEGADETH and SLAYER.

The similarly named Desert Trip festival was held in 2016 and featured performances by THE ROLLING STONES, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Roger Waters and THE WHO. That event was reportedly the single most lucrative music festival in American history, having grossed $160 million.

This unique night-time desert setting with unmatched concert production will amplify the experience beyond the traditional stadium or parking lot concert norm with three double-billed headlining performances. This is the most rocking lineup to ever perform in an unparalleled location for heavy music audiences looking for an unforgettable weekend escape.

Three-day General Admission tickets start at $599 plus fees, or turn the volume up with The Pit, Reserved Floor, Grandstand Seating options, and various VIP packages. More information is available on powertrip.live.

Camping Trip: Camp at the Trip in ease. Options include Car & Tent Camping, ready-to-go 2 person Lodge/4 person tents, RV spots and more. Amenities and activities are available for all campers.

Accommodations include hotel packages: Bundle your Power Trip tickets with nearby hotel accommodations and "any line" shuttle passes. Available for groups of two or four people, exclusively through Valley Music Travel. Packages start at $3,199 plus fees.

Music fans who want to commemorate the weekend can pre-order a Power Trip Commemorative Print. Frame the Power Trip memories by purchasing a premium quality giclee print poster delivered in advance of the show. Designed and printed by artist J. Bannon (and limited to 300),the posters are available in 18"x24" on fine art textured stock.

