JUDAS PRIEST Pulls Out Of AFTERSHOCK Festival; DANZIG Steps In

JUDAS PRIEST, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, JINJER, IF I DIE FIRST and Nita Strauss have pulled out of this year's this year's Aftershock festival. No reason was given for their cancelation. Replacing them on the bill will be DANZIG, IN FLAMES, PRONG and SET IT OFF.

Aftershock festival will return to Discovery Park in Sacramento, California on October 6-9, expanding to four full days (after a half fourth day in 2021),adding a fourth music stage and featuring over 90 bands.

Earlier today, the Aftershock organizers released the following statement via social media: "Aftershock Rockers! Unfortunately, JUDAS PRIEST, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, JINJER, IF I DIE FIRST and Nita Strauss are no longer able to perform at Aftershock 2022. Please join us in welcoming @officialdanzigverotik, @joeyvalence, @inflames, @prongtheband and @setitoff to the Aftershock 2022 lineup".

The weekend's lineup of rock and metal heavyweights also features headliners SLIPKNOT, ROB ZOMBIE and EVANESCENCE (Thursday),KISS and LAMB OF GOD (Friday),MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, PAPA ROACH and A DAY TO REMEMBER (Saturday) and SHINEDOWN, MUSE and BRING ME THE HORIZON (Sunday),along with a range of additional top music artists including ARCHITECTS, HALESTORM, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, CHEVELLE, and many more.

Sacramento Bee has called Aftershock "one of the country's most anticipated hard rock events." The 2021 event is estimated to have brought in $30 million to the local economy, with 75% of the attendees traveling to Aftershock from outside the region, according to Mike Testa, CEO of Visit Sacramento.

The amended daily lineup can be found on the poster below.