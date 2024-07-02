  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

JUDAS PRIEST Teams Up With ESP And STAR-FM For Parkinson's Charity Raffle

July 2, 2024

When legendary ESP Signature artist Glenn Tipton of JUDAS PRIEST calls for aid, the metal community answers.

ESP has teamed up with Glenn, his bandmates in JUDAS PRIEST and Germany's Star-FM for an excellent charitable opportunity where all of you are going to help the fight against Parkinson's Disease... and one of you will win an LTD Glenn Tipton Signature Series GT-600 guitar that's been signed by all members of JUDAS PRIEST.

Parkinson's is a long-term neurodegenerative disease of the central nervous system. Almost every one of us knows someone who is affected by this insidious and currently incurable disease. Over six million people worldwide suffer from Parkinson's — including Tipton.

Glenn has set up a foundation dedicated to researching and developing new therapies and drugs. To support this great initiative, JUDAS PRIEST is offering an LTD Glenn Tipton GT-600 Signature guitar signed by the entire band, just in time for the tour, which you can win!

100% of all proceeds go to the Glenn Tipton Parkinson Foundation, which is working intensively on a new, pioneering treatment method. Your contribution can therefore make a big difference.

Help the Glenn Tipton Parkinson Foundation with your support, because together we can make a difference and advance research a little further.

Get more information and donate here.

Tipton rejoined PRIEST on stage at select shows during the band's recent "Metal Masters" European tour with SAXON and URIAH HEEP. Tipton usually appeared with PRIEST for the encore, performing "Metal Gods" and "Living After Midnight".

Tipton announced in early 2018 he was going to sit out touring activities in support of JUDAS PRIEST's "Firepower" album. He was replaced by "Firepower" and "Invincible Shield" album producer Andy Sneap, who is also known for his work in NWOBHM revivalists HELL and cult thrash outfit SABBAT.

In his first interview since revealing his condition in early 2018, Glenn, who turned 76 last October, told Guitar World magazine about his diagnosis: "It was upsetting, but I wasn't really shocked because I sort of thought it was Parkinson's. I probably hoped it wasn't but the doctor said it was."

Regarding being told by the doctor that he had likely already had the disease for between 10 and 15 years, Glenn said: "Hearing that I already had Parkinson's for a long time made me even more determined to fight. I could still play, so I just continued recording and touring."

About a month before the opening date of PRIEST's "Firepower" tour, Tipton realized he could not guarantee that he would be able to execute an energetic, precision performance with the band night after night and "decided that it was really going to be too much for me," he told Guitar World. "With the medication and the time zone changes and everything else, I realized it was time to retire — from touring at least. I don't ever want to compromise JUDAS PRIEST. It's too big a part of my life.”

"Invincible Shield" arrived in March via Sony Music.

Find more on Judas priest
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).