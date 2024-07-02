JUDAS PRIEST Teams Up With ESP And STAR-FM For Parkinson's Charity Raffle

When legendary ESP Signature artist Glenn Tipton of JUDAS PRIEST calls for aid, the metal community answers.

ESP has teamed up with Glenn, his bandmates in JUDAS PRIEST and Germany's Star-FM for an excellent charitable opportunity where all of you are going to help the fight against Parkinson's Disease... and one of you will win an LTD Glenn Tipton Signature Series GT-600 guitar that's been signed by all members of JUDAS PRIEST.

Parkinson's is a long-term neurodegenerative disease of the central nervous system. Almost every one of us knows someone who is affected by this insidious and currently incurable disease. Over six million people worldwide suffer from Parkinson's — including Tipton.

Glenn has set up a foundation dedicated to researching and developing new therapies and drugs. To support this great initiative, JUDAS PRIEST is offering an LTD Glenn Tipton GT-600 Signature guitar signed by the entire band, just in time for the tour, which you can win!

100% of all proceeds go to the Glenn Tipton Parkinson Foundation, which is working intensively on a new, pioneering treatment method. Your contribution can therefore make a big difference.

Help the Glenn Tipton Parkinson Foundation with your support, because together we can make a difference and advance research a little further.

Get more information and donate here.

Tipton rejoined PRIEST on stage at select shows during the band's recent "Metal Masters" European tour with SAXON and URIAH HEEP. Tipton usually appeared with PRIEST for the encore, performing "Metal Gods" and "Living After Midnight".

Tipton announced in early 2018 he was going to sit out touring activities in support of JUDAS PRIEST's "Firepower" album. He was replaced by "Firepower" and "Invincible Shield" album producer Andy Sneap, who is also known for his work in NWOBHM revivalists HELL and cult thrash outfit SABBAT.

In his first interview since revealing his condition in early 2018, Glenn, who turned 76 last October, told Guitar World magazine about his diagnosis: "It was upsetting, but I wasn't really shocked because I sort of thought it was Parkinson's. I probably hoped it wasn't but the doctor said it was."

Regarding being told by the doctor that he had likely already had the disease for between 10 and 15 years, Glenn said: "Hearing that I already had Parkinson's for a long time made me even more determined to fight. I could still play, so I just continued recording and touring."

About a month before the opening date of PRIEST's "Firepower" tour, Tipton realized he could not guarantee that he would be able to execute an energetic, precision performance with the band night after night and "decided that it was really going to be too much for me," he told Guitar World. "With the medication and the time zone changes and everything else, I realized it was time to retire — from touring at least. I don't ever want to compromise JUDAS PRIEST. It's too big a part of my life.”

"Invincible Shield" arrived in March via Sony Music.