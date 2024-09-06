KANSAS Bassist BILLY GREER Exits Band After Nearly 40 Years

After nearly 40 years, Billy Greer has concluded his journey as bassist and co-lead vocalist for the band KANSAS.

KANSAS and its entire organization extend heartfelt gratitude to Billy for his decades of exceptional musicianship.

Billy joined KANSAS in 1985 and has been an unwavering presence with the band since.

"For 39 years, Billy has been a loyal, dedicated, and immensely talented bandmate. He's travelled around the world with us including USO tours," comments KANSAS original member Phil Ehart.

Original KANSAS guitarist Richard Williams adds: "[Billy] stood shoulder to shoulder with us through both the ups and the downs. His voice, both singing and emceeing, has been a constant with us on stage. The entire KANSAS family will miss him."

Billy has appeared on stage with KANSAS for more than 2,300 live performances. He performed on the studio albums "Power", "In The Spirit Of Things", "Freaks Of Nature", "Always Never The Same", "Somewhere To Elsewhere", "The Prelude Implicit" and "The Absence of Presence". Billy is also featured on the live releases "Live At The Whisky", "King Biscuit Flower Hour", "Device Voice Drum", "There's Know Place Like Home", "Leftoverture Live & Beyond" and "Point of Know Return Live & Beyond". Billy was also lead vocalist and bassist for the side project NATIVE WINDOW.

In the last 18 years, Billy has taken charge of the emcee role on stage enhancing the connection between the band on stage and the audience.

Billy's departure will not impact any KANSAS performance scheduling. A new KANSAS bassist will be announced soon.

In a 2023 interview with 100% Rock Magazine, Greer stated about his long stint with KANSAS:"I consider myself lucky. There have been a couple of incarnations along the way, but we've managed to push through the rough times. I was part of those rough times. In the '90s when grunge became the flavor of the month, that set us on a course for doom. We kept going. Those were some dark times. Playing small clubs from Tuesday through Thursday to get to the good gigs on the weekends. It was a rough go for a lot of years, but we slowly made our way back."