KEANU REEVES's Rock Band DOGSTAR Announces Summer 2024 North American Tour

Keanu Reeves's reactivated 1990s and early 2000s grunge band DOGSTAR will embark on the "Summer Vacation Tour 2024" in August.

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting tomorrow (Wednesday, June 5) at 12 p.m. local. The general on-sale starts Friday, June 7. Limited VIP packages, including a meet-and-greet, will also be available.

"Summer Vacation Tour 2024" dates:

Aug. 08 - Indiana State Fair - Indianapolis, IN

Aug. 09 - Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races

- Charles Town, WV

Aug. 11 - Lexington Opera House - Lexington, KY

Aug. 13 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC

Aug. 14 - The National - Richmond, VA

Aug. 16 - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Mashantucket, CT

Aug. 17 - The Wind Creek Event Center - Bethlehem, PA

Aug. 18 - Del Lago Resort & Casino - Waterloo, NY

Aug. 20 - GLC Live At 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI

Aug. 22 - Caesar's Windsor - Windsor, Canada

Aug. 23 - Horseshoe Hammond Casino - HAMMOND, IN

Aug. 24 - Rose Music Hall - Columbia, MO

Aug. 27 - The Astro Theater - La Vista, NE

Aug. 28 - Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO

Aug. 30 - Downstream Casino Resort - Quapaw, OK

Aug. 31 - Riverwind Casino - Norman, OK

Sep. 03 - The Union Event Center - Salt Lake City, UT

Sep. 06 - Silver Legacy Resort Casino - Reno, NV

Sep. 07 - Britt Festival Pavilion - Jacksonville, OR

Sep. 08 - McMenamins Grand Lodge - Forest Grove, OR

Sep. 10 - Spokane Live - Airway Heights, WA

Sep. 13 - Redding Civic Auditorium - Redding, CA

Sep. 14 - Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Sacramento - Sacramento, CA

Sep. 15 - The Catalyst- Santa Cruz, CA

Sep. 17 - The Majestic Ventura Theater - Ventura, CA

Sep. 19 - Harrah's Resort Socal - Valley Center, CA

Sep. 20 - The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan Of Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

Sep. 21 - Harrah's Ak-Chin Hotel & Casino - Maricopa, AZ

DOGSTAR released its first album in two decades, "Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees", last October via the group's own label Dillon Street Records (distributed through ADA). The band also signed a new management deal with Q Prime.

DOGSTAR is composed of guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose, drummer Rob Mailhouse and bassist Keanu Reeves.

DOGSTAR played its first concert following a two-decade-long hiatus on May 27, 2023 at the BottleRock music festival in Napa Valley, California. Reeves and his bandmates debuted new music from "Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees", including the song "Glimmer".

DOGSTAR, which hadn't performed live since October 2002, announced its return on Instagram in the summer of 2022 and began posting regular updates on the progress of its recording sessions.

Regarding DOGSTAR's latest album, Reeves told Billboard ahead of the BottleRock show: "I think all three of us just said, 'Well, if we're going to do this, let's make a record.'" Domrose added: "We just knew that there was 'X' amount of time, and we needed to make the most of it. We just locked on as wanting to make this record, and it happened pretty quickly."

DOGSTAR's new LP was helmed by producer Dave Trumfio (WILCO, BUILT TO SPILL). "[Dave] understood where we were coming from," said Mailhouse, "and worked really well with Bret, layering guitars and doing lots of different sounds and ambient things — things that weren't just hard rock, in-your-face music, [but] a little more textural."

DOGSTAR's latest release is the band's first collection of new music since its 2000 sophomore effort "Happy Ending".

Reeves co-founded DOGSTAR in 1991, and the band subsequently released two albums, toured with BON JOVI and opened a show for David Bowie. Keanu handled bass and backing vocals for DOGSTAR, but eventually his increasing fame made it difficult to find time for the project, and the band broke up in 2002. He later played in the spinoff group BECKY with DOGSTAR drummer, co-founder and actor Robert Mailhouse, but he left that band after just a year.

In a 2019 interview with GQ, Reeves shared a fond memory from when DOGSTAR was inexplicably booked at the 1992 Milwaukee Metal Fest, alongside acts like AGNOSTIC FRONT, CANNIBAL CORPSE, OBITUARY and DEICIDE.

"We played Milwaukee Metal Fest. Got killed. I think we played close to [New York hardcore punk legends] MURPHY'S LAW. Imagine," Reeves told GQ. "So we played a GRATEFUL DEAD cover, at Milwaukee Metal Fest. We were, like, 'They hate us. What are we doing here? What can we do? Let's do THE GRATEFUL DEAD cover…They were just like, Fuck you, you suck. I had the biggest grin on my face, man."