METAL ALLEGIANCE Feat. ELLEFSON, PORTNOY, SKOLNICK: East Coast 10th-Anniversary Show Announced

METAL ALLEGIANCE began as a celebration of heavy metal, powered by the almost tribal bond shared between the extreme music community's most revered trailblazers, armed with a list of contributors onstage (and off) that read like a Wikipedia entry on the genre itself.

On September 6, 2024, METAL ALLEGIANCE will rock the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey, on a bill that will also feature MEANSTREAK and HELD HOSTAGE. As with METAL ALLEGIANCE's previous shows, expect a setlist that balances original material with classic covers of metal royalty.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 7.

Since METAL ALLEGIANCE's inception in 2014, the band is comprised of the core four members of: Mark Menghi on bass, Alex Skolnick (TESTAMENT) on guitar, David Ellefson (MEGADETH) on bass, and Mike Portnoy (DREAM THEATER) on drums.

METAL ALLEGIANCE has issued two full-length albums so far, 2015's self-titled debut and 2018's "Volume II: Power Drunk Majesty", as well as an EP, 2016's "Fallen Heroes".

The Starland show will come nine months after the group's last performance in January, at the House of Blues Anaheim, as part of NAMM, and this will be the first METAL ALLEGIANCE show to feature the group's core four in six years on the East Coast.

As with previous shows, expect several guests, this time including Troy Sanders (MASTODON),John Bush (ARMORED SAINT) and Dave Davidson (REVOCATION),among others.

Ellefson said: "It's time once again, for our metal summit with METAL ALLEGIANCE! This time we celebrate in heavy metals founding father state of New Jersey… the launch pad to so many legendary careers of our genre. The set list is sure to be blistering as we wrap up the summer together...see you there!"

Menghi said: "After 10 years of performing as METAL ALLEGIANCE, it's now finally time for us to take a trip across the GW and pay our friends in Jersey a visit…see ya soon Slayerville."

Skolnick said: "METAL ALLEGIANCE is beyond pleased to announce our long overdue return to the East Coast. In addition to making up for lost time, this gig will mark the first time, after a number of noteworthy shows in the New York area, that we finally make the pilgrimage across the river. New Jersey may be a State that those of us from NY kid around with, but its place in metal history, both on the musician and industry side, is no joke. So join us September 6, 2024, as METAL ALLEGIANCE and Jersey finally meet!"

Portnoy said: "Looking forward to throwing down with my METAL ALLEGIANCE brothers again… it's always such a blast! While New York and Southern California are the two usual locations for our bashes, it will be fun to venture into NJ for the 1st time. On a personal note, I'm also excited that the gals in MEANSTREAK will be joining us for this special one-off show."

Sanders said: "Happy as hell to see METAL ALLEGIANCE playing in New Jersey! There is always a great crowd at the Starland Ballroom and I'm thrilled to go back. Good times are ahead, my friends."

Davidson said: "Jersey! I'm pumped to be a part of METAL ALLEGIANCE alongside some truly legendary musicians. This show is gonna be epic, see you in the pit on September 6th!"

Bush said: "Looking forward to playing the all-mighty New Jersey for another east coast METAL ALLEGIANCE extravaganza! Love playing and hanging with the guys. Always a fun time and you never know who will attend to join the fracas."

Also available will be a meet-and-greet VIP package, which will include:

• Early access into the venue

• Exclusive pre-show meet-and-greet with members of METAL ALLEGIANCE

• Personal photograph and autograph signing with members of METAL ALLEGIANCE

• Collectible show poster (which they'll happily sign for you)

• Official meet-and-greet VIP laminate

• Crowd-free access to the merchandise booth

VIP packages can be purchased here.