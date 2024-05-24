KERRY KING: 'I Don't Say Stupid S**t' In Interviews

In a new interview with Oran O'Beirne of Fistful Of Metal magazine, SLAYER guitarist Kerry King, who is promoting his debut solo album, "From Hell I Rise", talked about what it's like to be in the spotlight and deal with the media, particularly as it relates to answering some tough questions about the legendary thrash metal act. He said: "I was pretty much groomed during my time in SLAYER to take on all of the interviews because I can handle it, and I don't say stupid shit that people have to decipher and continue to ask more questions about. I'm used to dealing with the press, and I know when a journalist tries to put words in my mouth. I'm not gonna say who, but I'm just here to talk about the music, to celebrate the album and the live shows. At this point in my life, I know when people are looking for dirt, and I just reroute them every time. Since I'm decent at doing that, I'm just so used to it at this stage, and I know how to deal with it."

"From Hell I Rise" was released on May 17 via Reigning Phoenix Music.

Joining Kerry in his new band are Mark Osegueda (vocals; DEATH ANGEL),Phil Demmel (guitar; MACHINE HEAD, VIO-LENCE),Kyle Sanders (bass; HELLYEAH) and drummer Paul Bostaph (SLAYER, TESTAMENT, EXODUS).

Earlier this month, the KERRY KING band performed its first live show, totally sold out, at Reggies in Chicago. In the days that followed, the band went from playing an intimate venue to performing at the huge U.S. festivals Welcome To Rockville (Florida) and Sonic Temple (Ohio).

Now the KERRY KING band is ready to embark on a European tour that will start on June 3 — on King's 60th birthday. The trek will combine headline shows in the U.K., The Netherlands, Germany, Italy and Spain but also festival appearances such as Rock Am Ring, Hellfest, Tuska, Download, Sweden Rock Festival and many more.

All material for "From Hell I Rise" was written by the 59-year-old SLAYER guitarist. Helming the sessions at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles last year was producer Josh Wilbur, who has previously worked with KORN, LAMB OF GOD, AVENGED SEVENFOLD and BAD RELIGION, among others.

KERRY KING will be special guest on the upcoming LAMB OF GOD/MASTODON North American "Ashes Of Leviathan" co-headline tour. The six-week run will launch on July 19 in Grand Prairie, Texas and will wrap on August 31 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Photo credit: Andrew Stuart