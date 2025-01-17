KID ROCK Announces Spring 2025 U.S. Tour

Iconic rocker Kid Rock is set to hit the road in March and April 2025 for a seven-city arena tour that promises to deliver his signature electrifying performances. The tour kicks off on Friday, March 21 at the Chi Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska and ends on Saturday, April 19 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Kansas. Fans across the country can look forward to unforgettable nights of music, energy, and showmanship.

Known for his genre-defying hits and high-energy live shows, Kid Rock's upcoming tour will not be one to miss. Joining Kid Rock as direct support for all March tour dates is one of country music's most exciting live performers, Chris Janson. For the April dates, Uncle Kracker will be bringing his signature blend of feel-good rock, pop, and country vibes as direct support on the Kid Rock tour. These pairings promise an electrifying experience for concertgoers.

Tour dates and locations:

March 21 - Chi Health Center - Omaha, NE

March 22 - Target Center - Minneapolis, MN

March 28 - KFC Yum! Center - Louisville, KY

March 29 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI

April 11 - Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

April 18 - INTRUST Bank Arena - Wichita, KS

April 19 - T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO

Fans are strongly encouraged to go to kidrocktouring.com from now through Monday, January 20 at 5 p.m. CT/6 p.m. ET to register for a pre-sale passcode. The passcode will allow fans to purchase tickets on Wednesday, January 22 at 10 a.m. local time before the general on-sale. Fans are encouraged to grab their tickets early as these shows are expected to sell out quickly. If any tickets remain available after January 23, there will be a public on-sale on Friday, January 24 at 10 a.m. local time (except in Omaha and Minneapolis where the on sale will start at noon local time) via the venues' usual ticketing partners.

As previously reported, Kid Rock and NICKELBACK will headline the 2025 edition of the Rock The Country touring festival this spring and summer.

The trek will kick off on April 4 in Livingston, Louisiana and will conclude on July 26 in Anderson, South Carolina. NICKELBACK and Kid Rock will also appear at the Rock The South festival, set to take place June 19-21 in Cullman, Alabama.

Other artists scheduled to appear on select dates during Rock The Country include LYNYRD SKYNYRD, 3 DOORS DOWN, Travis Tritt, Hank Williams Jr. and STAIND's Aaron Lewis.

Kid Rock headlined last year's Rock The Country, which consisted of seven stops.

According to the festival web site, "Rock The Country is more than just a festival — it's a gathering for the true heart of America. This is where hardworking, God-fearing patriots unite under the open sky, celebrating the freedom we hold dear and the power of live music to connect us all. With every note that fills the air, every raised glass, and every shout of excitement, we create memories that honor the spirit of We The People."