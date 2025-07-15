KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's JESSE LEACH On Touring Lifestyle: 'If The Shows Aren't Good, The Rest Of The Day Is Shot'

In a new interview with American Musical Supply, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE frontman Jesse Leach spoke about how he takes care of his singing voice while on the road. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's just learning how to take care of yourself, number one. Getting a proper sleep. And it doesn't hurt that my vocal coach, Melissa Cross, is one of the best in the entire world to do it. She's the originator of The Zen Of Screaming. And she's not just a coach; she's a friend, and she's kind of a guru. So I have to give her a ton of credit. And working with people like Adam [Dutkiewicz, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE guitarist and producer] in the studio. He's taught me a lot about being genuine as a vocalist and learning what pitch is what. He's taught me a lot. So between Adam D. and Melissa Cross, those two have kept me afloat in my career. And then just learning how to dial back on the partying and sleep better and just take it really serious, 'cause the shows are everything. If the shows aren't good, the rest of the day is shot. And we owe it to the fans, dude. People show up to see us put our best. So I'm gonna do that as best as I can."

Asked how he gets into that head space where he puts a hundred percent into his live performance even on those days when he might be feeling down about something in his personal life, Jesse said: "I'm not gonna say it's easy, but it's kind of easy because I'm so hyper aware of that. So, for me, it's a lot of deep breathing, breath work, meditation. And on occasion, with the boys, having a couple beers. And we remind each other. So, for example, if somebody knows I'm not in a good space, I'll say it. Or somebody will be, like, 'Hey, are you okay? I can tell you're off.' And we talk about it. I think that's super important. And to this day, I'm still learning how to be a better communicator. You just have to realize who you are in this world, what people expect of you, and what you can give, and learn how to balance that out. But be vocal, talk about it, ask for help, and then get the help. And moments before I go on stage, if I've just had a little chat with Adam or [KILLSWITCH ENGAGE bassist] Mike [D'Antonio] or somebody and I said to them, 'Hey, I'm missing home right now,' and we do a little hug. And that changes everything, instead of carrying that on stage with me. So I'm super aware of not only the fans, but the energy that I'm giving off. So when you see me on stage, hopefully you're seeing a man who's doing his best to give love and reciprocate. It's a deep thing, but at the same time, we make stupid jokes and laugh and have fun. So the balance of ritual and performance, I think, is really important."

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's latest album, "This Consequence", came out in February via Metal Blade. "This Consequence" is KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's ninth album overall, and sixth with Leach, who rejoined the band in 2012.

"This Consequence" arrived alongside a hugely successful winter/spring 2025 tour, yielded a Top 10 single with "I Believe" and landed KILLSWITCH ENGAGE on the covers of Revolver and Outburn.

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE returned to the road last month on the massive "Summer Of Loud" tour, co-headlining alongside BEARTOOTH, I PREVAIL and PARKWAY DRIVE.

Fans got their first taste of "This Consequence" with pulverizing track "Forever Aligned", swiftly followed up with the instant classic "I Believe". More recently, the group shared a video for "Collusion".