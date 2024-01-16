  • facebook
KIM DRACULA Announces March 2024 U.S. Tour

January 16, 2024

Australian artist Samuel Wellings — who performs under the name Kim Dracula — has announced the "America's Gradual Decline In Morale" tour, in support of the debut album "A Gradual Decline In Morale". Produced by Live Nation, the 14-date tour kicks off on Saturday, March 9 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Brooklyn Bowl, with stops in New York, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Portland, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up on Friday, March 29 in San Diego at The Observatory. Support on the trek will come from JERIS JOHNSON and TALLAH.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, January 17 at 3:00 p.m. EST and end on Thursday, January 18 at 10:00 p.m. local time. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links for individual shows. When prompted, type in the presale code to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, January 19 at 10 a.m. EST.

"America's Gradual Decline In Morale" 2024 tour dates:

Mar. 09 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
Mar. 10 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
Mar. 12 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
Mar. 14 - Detroit, MI - St Andrew's Hall
Mar. 16 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
Mar. 17 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
Mar. 18 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
Mar. 20 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
Mar. 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
Mar. 24 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
Mar. 25 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
Mar. 27 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
Mar. 28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater
Mar. 29 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory

Last year, Kim Dracula opened for AVENGED SEVENFOLD on a North American tour.

The TikTok star and genre-busting heavy-music artist had previously collaborated with KORN's Jonathan Davis, LEFT TO SUFFER and CITY MORGUE's SosMula.

Available via Columbia Records and Sony Music Entertainment Australia, "A Gradual Decline In Morale" included the previously released singles "Drown", "Make Me Famous" and "Seventy Thorns".

In an announcement post about the album, Kim Dracula shared: "This thing has been a part of me for a long time now and it's finally ready to share with the world. I do not think anyone is ready for the absurdity that is to come."

