KIM DRACULA Announces March 2024 U.S. Tour

Australian artist Samuel Wellings — who performs under the name Kim Dracula — has announced the "America's Gradual Decline In Morale" tour, in support of the debut album "A Gradual Decline In Morale". Produced by Live Nation, the 14-date tour kicks off on Saturday, March 9 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Brooklyn Bowl, with stops in New York, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Portland, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up on Friday, March 29 in San Diego at The Observatory. Support on the trek will come from JERIS JOHNSON and TALLAH.

"America's Gradual Decline In Morale" 2024 tour dates:

Mar. 09 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

Mar. 10 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Mar. 12 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

Mar. 14 - Detroit, MI - St Andrew's Hall

Mar. 16 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

Mar. 17 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

Mar. 18 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

Mar. 20 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

Mar. 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Mar. 24 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

Mar. 25 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

Mar. 27 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Mar. 28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

Mar. 29 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory

Last year, Kim Dracula opened for AVENGED SEVENFOLD on a North American tour.

The TikTok star and genre-busting heavy-music artist had previously collaborated with KORN's Jonathan Davis, LEFT TO SUFFER and CITY MORGUE's SosMula.

Available via Columbia Records and Sony Music Entertainment Australia, "A Gradual Decline In Morale" included the previously released singles "Drown", "Make Me Famous" and "Seventy Thorns".

In an announcement post about the album, Kim Dracula shared: "This thing has been a part of me for a long time now and it's finally ready to share with the world. I do not think anyone is ready for the absurdity that is to come."