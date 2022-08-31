KING DIAMOND Reflects On His 1992 Jam With PANTERA: 'It Was Awesome'

During a recent Twitch livestream, legendary Danish heavy metal singer King Diamond reflected on his jam in Texas nearly 30 years ago with members of PANTERA. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I once again sang [JUDAS PRIEST's] 'The Ripper' live with Dimebag [Darrell Abbott] and Vinnie [Paul Abbott] and Rex [Brown] from PANTERA on New Year's Eve here in Dallas. I had just moved to Dallas that time, so '92, I think, it must have been. Phil [Anselmo] was living in New Orleans; he wasn't there. But it was awesome. We did 'The Ripper', then we did 'The Green Manalishi', which is not a JUDAS song, but JUDAS did an amazing version of it, actually. And then we did 'Omens' [from KING DIAMOND]. Those three songs. It was really very fun. The most fun was actually the rehearsal."

He continued: "I had just moved to Dallas, and they got hold of me and they said, 'Hey, man, come over and hang out at the house a little bit and do this, if you're into it.' And I said, 'Okay. Sure, man.' So I drove for almost two hours — an hour and a half at least — to get to their house in Arlington. And there was a house in the back where the studio mostly was. And we went in there to rehearse. And I think we rehearsed 'Omens' once. And then they said, 'Let's go have some beer, man.' And I said, 'I haven't sung [the other songs].' Can we just go [through them] at least once?' 'No, it'll be fine, man.' We went in and had a beer. I only had one, 'cause I had to drive all the way back. But it was fun."

King added: "It was PANTERA, man. So, very, very good, very awesome memories that we had there. And I went home and I rehearsed like a maniac at home so I could come there and play that New Year's Eve with them. And everything was fine. You can actually find it on the Internet, I think."

When Vinnie Paul died in 2018, King took to his social media to shared a photo of the drummer wearing the King Diamond makeup at a HELLYEAH Halloween concert in 2014, along with the following message: "So sad, what a loss. Another true metalhead has left us way too soon.

"Vinnie and PANTERA were some of the first people to welcome me with open arms when I first moved to Dallas in 1992. Had so many great times together.

"Here's a photo of Vinnie dressed as me during a HELLYEAH Halloween show. To me, that was the coolest.

"I will miss you, friend.

"Rest in peace. I know Dime is waiting for you."

As previously reported, PANTERA's surviving members Anselmo and Brown will unite with guitarist Zakk Wylde (OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY) and drummer Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX) for a world tour under the PANTERA banner.

Anselmo and Brown, along with Wylde and Benante, will headline a number of major festivals across North America and Europe and stage some of their own headline concerts.

According to Billboard, the lineup has been given a green light by the estates of the band's founders, drummer Vincent "Vinnie Paul" Abbott and guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, as well as Brown, who last year said Wylde wouldn't tour with PANTERA if a reunion were to happen. It's unclear what changed his mind.

PANTERA will play its first shows in over 20 years in December 2022, starting with a co-headlining slot at Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest, followed by appearances at three Knotfest festivals in South America.

PANTERA will perform at Hell & Heaven Metal Fest on Friday, December 2 at Foro Pegaso in Toluca. Knotfest Colombia is scheduled for Friday, December 9 at Campin Circuit of Bogotá. Knotfest Chile is slated to take place on Sunday, December 11 at Estadio Monumental in Santiago. Knotfest Brasil will follow on Sunday, December 18 at Sambódromo do Anhembi in São Paulo.