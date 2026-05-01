KINGS OF THRASH, Featuring DAVID ELLEFSON And JEFF YOUNG, Recruits STEVE 'ZETRO' SOUZA For 'Bullets Ready' Single

Cleopatra Records has released "Bullets Ready", the latest single from KINGS OF THRASH, featuring former MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson and ex-MEGADETH guitarist Jeff Young.

"Bullets Ready" delivers a powerful vocal duet between KINGS OF THRASH vocalist Chaz Leon and Gabriel Connor, frontman of the rising Los Angeles theatrical rock group RED DEVIL VORTEX. The track also features a special guest appearance by former EXODUS vocalist Steve "Zetro" Souza.

"Bullets Ready" was mixed by Grammy-winning producer Cameron Webb, known for his work with MOTÖRHEAD, DANZIG and GODSMACK.

Young reflects on the origins of the song: "During the making of the [former MEGADETH drummer] Nick Menza [documentary] film, I acquired several demo recordings of Nick playing various drum progressions. In essence, the introduction, verses and chorus of 'Bullets Ready' came from playing along to one of Nick's energetic grooves.

"During [MEGADETH's] 'So Far, So Good... So What!' tour, it was often David, Nick and myself that would conduct the soundchecks. It was a surreal and nostalgic feeling to be playing along and writing riffs with my longlost friend. Nick's playing inspired so much of this song and his spirit is forever encapsulated inside this recording."

KINGS OF THRASH was formed in April 2022, following a special appearance by Ellefson and Young at "Ultimate Jam Night" at the legendary Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood, California. The event was honoring the legendary "Big Four" of thrash metal — METALLICA, MEGADETH, SLAYER and ANTHRAX. During the evening, Ellefson and Young performed three classic MEGADETH songs alongside vocalist Chaz Leon. The electrifying performance sparked an immediate chemistry that led to the formation of KINGS OF THRASH.

KINGS OF THRASH was built around a concept envisioned by Ellefson: creating a live experience celebrating early MEGADETH albums and rarely performed deep cuts from his decades-long tenure with the thrash metal pioneers. This vision became known as "The MEGA Years".

In November 2022, KINGS OF THRASH took to the stage with four proof-of-concept concerts in San Diego, Phoenix, Las Vegas and Hollywood. Their performance at the Whisky A Go Go on the Sunset Strip was filmed and recorded resulting in the acclaimed release "The Best Of The West - Live At The Whisky A Go Go". The double live album and DVD were released by Cleopatra Records in spring 2023 in both digital and vinyl formats.

In 2025, Cleopatra Records released KINGS OF THRASH's first thrash/punk-inspired song "Lockdown". With its accompanying music video, directed by KINGS OF THRASH drummer Fred Aching, the group distinguished themselves as more than just a nostalgic tribute band.

The new music video for "Bullets Ready" was shot in Hollywood, California and again directed by Aching. Additional scenes were filmed at the infamous Nelson Valley Ghost Town in El Dorado Valley, Arizona — the same location as seen in the movie "3000 Miles To Graceland".

Now, with the progressive strains of "Bullets Ready", KINGS OF THRASH continues expanding its musical scope, while performing worldwide on their massive global tour. Dates in Canada, U.S., Norway, Ireland and U.K. are on the docket.

In January 2023, Young told Ultimate Guitar that he and Ellefson had not received any feedback from Mustaine about their new band or their recent live shows. "We couldn't care less… and it's a win-win for him," Jeff said. "Because all the publishing, for example, on the 'Best Of The West', he's getting all that money. We're making him money and he doesn't have to do anything. So, we're performing the songs because they're part of our history and the fans want to hear them and we will benefit from that, and so will he, so it's a win-win. How much cooler can anything be than that? So, if he has something to say about it… I wouldn't imagine it would be very objective… not that anything he's ever said has been objective."

Jeff's comments were similar to those he made in 2022 when he told Thomas S. Orwat, Jr. of the Rock Interview Series that he and Ellefson were "really not concerned" about Mustaine's reaction to KINGS OF THRASH. "I don't pay attention," he said. "I haven't really paid attention or followed MEGADETH since, I think, I heard the 'Rust In Peace' album a couple of times, and then what you might hear on the radio or in the press.

"For us, this isn't about any spite or retaliation; it's a celebration of the music that we were all a part of, that we helped create," he explained. "And it's fun for us to do this.

"People said, 'You should do this.' And we said, 'Hey, yeah, you're right. We should do this.' It's a win-win — it's a win for us, and it's a win for [Mustaine], because any performance royalties, anything… If we did include live tracks, he would make money off that. It's promoting albums that hopefully fans will go back and buy, which is putting money right in his pocket. Especially 'Killing Is My Business', I think a lot of people are gonna go back and wanna rediscover that album after this tour.

"For us, it's all about positivity," Young added. "We're all in this moment — we're living in the moment, and we're not looking beyond. We're not reading any of the comments on Blabbermouth or any of the stuff. Because we know what our intent is, and intent is everything. And our intent's positive. We like playing together. We know we're crafting original music. We're not relying on this; we don't need to ride the coattails of this. This is just something that the fans wanted, and you wanna give fans what they want."

Ellefson told Yes! You CAN Play Guitar! that the intention behind KINGS OF THRASH is not to stick it to his former bandmates. "This is a celebration, not a retaliation," he explained. "This is a good moment. This is a happy moment, to celebrate these songs and these tracks and these records. So we go at it with just fun… It's, like, 'Wow. Wouldn't it be fun if we went out and played these records?' And we're doing it. So it's meant to be this celebration and bringing people together. And honestly, that was kind of always my role in MEGADETH. Dave [Mustaine] always called me 'The Ambassador', and I was always that guy, and I am that guy. So it's, like, let me just continue that role in our community and have one of good will."

Ellefson was fired from MEGADETH five years ago after sexually tinged messages and explicit video footage involving the bassist were posted on Twitter.

David was in MEGADETH from the band's inception in 1983 to 2002, and again from 2010 until his latest exit.

In 2004, Ellefson filed an $18.5-million lawsuit against Mustaine, alleging the MEGADETH leader shortchanged him on profits and backed out of a deal to turn Megadeth Inc. over to him when the band broke up in 2002. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed and Ellefson rejoined MEGADETH in 2010.

Young's entire career with MEGADETH was spent recording and touring in support of the band's 1988 platinum-selling album "So Far, So Good...So What!"

Jeff made headlines in December 2009 for accusing Mustaine of, among other things, "dissing, exaggerating and just plain lying on some level about nearly every talented musician that has passed through his dysfunctional little ensemble." He also disputed Mustaine's claim in an interview that Young's drug problem led to MEGADETH's 1988 Australian tour being called off and the group being "banned" from performing in the country.

Photo courtesy of O'Donnell Media Group