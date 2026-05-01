Mini MOTÖRHEAD Museum Serving Beer And 'Lemmy Lemonade' Opens In U.K.

According to BBC News, a mini MOTÖRHEAD museum has just opened in Burslem, Stoke on Trent, England, the town where frontman Ian Fraser "Lemmy" Kilmister was born.

IFK Legacy CIC created the new venue, which includes a bar serving official MOTÖRHEAD beers and "Lemmy lemonade", alongside the aforementioned museum featuring MOTÖRHEAD memorabilia and artwork.

Fans will be able to visit from Friday, May 1 at 12 noon, just in time for the bank holiday weekend.

Old No. 6 has been created to welcome visitors from around the world who come to see the Lemmy statue, explore Burslem and discover more of Stoke On Trent. It will also help raise funds for the Lemmy Project, including plans to transform the Grade II listed Queen's Theatre into Kilmister Halls — a 1,500 capacity music venue and cultural hub honoring the MOTÖRHEAD frontman.

A year ago, a Lemmy statue was unveiled during a ceremony in Burslem. The statue was constructed by local sculptor Andy Edwards out of Staffordshire clay. MOTÖRHEAD guitarist Phil Campbell was in attendance to place Lemmy's ashes in the statue with accompaniment from a biker's corteo. The statue itself captures Lemmy in all his live glory from the 1981 era, which saw MOTÖRHEAD headline the Heavy Metal Holocaust just down the road at Port Vale Stadium back on August 1, 1981.

MOTÖRHEAD is a Grammy Award-winning British rock band renowned for their groundbreaking contributions to a variety of musical genres including heavy metal, punk rock and rock'n'roll, as well as their rebellious, free-wheeling attitude.

2025 saw the band celebrating its 50th anniversary with a series of "Motörhead For Life" and "Lemmy Forever" events to carry on the lifestyle perpetuated by the band and its iconic frontman.

Lemmy, who was born in Burslem and later lived in nearby Newcastle-under-Lyme and Madeley, died on December 28, 2015 at the age of 70 shortly after learning he had been diagnosed with cancer.

MOTÖRHEAD had to cancel a number of shows in 2015 because of Lemmy's poor health, although the band did manage to complete a European tour a couple of weeks before his death.

In June 2020, it was announced that Lemmy would get the biopic treatment. The upcoming film, "Lemmy", will be directed by Greg Olliver, who previously helmed the 2010 documentary of the same name, "Lemmy".

A custom-made urn containing Lemmy's ashes is on permanent display in a columbarium at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Hollywood, California.