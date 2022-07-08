KING'S X Guitarist TY TABOR Diagnosed With Serious Illness; European Tour Canceled

KING'S X has been forced to cancel its European tour this fall due to "an unforeseen medical issue" with guitarist Ty Tabor.

Earlier today (Friday, July 8),Ty released the following statement via social media: "Hello everyone. I recently went in for some medical tests and discovered that I have an illness requiring vigilant monitoring. As a result, I will need to remain in the U.S. while following medical advice and potential treatment.

"I know this is a disappointment for those who have waited so long for our European shows. I am sorry for this unavoidable setback.

"I want everyone to know that my prognosis is good. We plan to keep doing shows in the U.S. so I can remain close to home and take less risks while dealing with this change in life.

"Thanks so much for all of your love and support."

KING'S X also noted that Ty's illness doesn't affect the three shows the band is scheduled to play in July, as they will be the last concerts before his treatments.

KING'S X will release its 13th studio album, "Three Sides Of One", on September 2. The LP's heavy first single, "Let It Rain", was made available last month.

"Three Sides Of One" will be available as a limited CD digipak, gatefold 180g 2LP+CD+LP-booklet and as a digital album. There will also be a limited deluxe 180g orange/red marble 2LP+CD+LP booklet that also includes a poster and a hand-numbered print, as well as an exclusive variant of the front cover artwork.

During 2019, the members of KING'S X congregated at Black Sound Studio in Pasadena, California with Emmy Award-winning producer Michael Parnin to bring "Three Sides Of One" to life. Despite consistent touring, they hadn't cut a new LP since 2008. Nevertheless, the guys picked up where they left off. Creative confidant and collaborator Wally Farkas rolled through, and they channeled their incredible chemistry on tape.

The new KING'S X LP was mastered in June 2021 at the Bernie Grundman Mastering facility in Hollywood, California,

KING'S X was sidelined by several other health scares in recent years, including frontman Doug "Dug" Pinnick's two hernia operations and two near-fatal heart attacks suffered by drummer Jerry Gaskill.

In October 2019, KING'S X canceled all of its previously announced tour dates for the year so that Gaskill could undergo undisclosed heart "procedures."

"XV" was KING'S X's highest-charting album since 1996's "Ear Candy".

In 2005, VH1 included KING'S X in its list of "100 Greatest Artists In Hard Rock."

Photo credit: Reames Photography