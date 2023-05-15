KING'S X's DOUG PINNICK Explains Why He Is Convinced He Was Abducted By An Alien When He Was Three Years Old

In a new interview with Neil Turbin (ANTHRAX) for Canada's The Metal Voice, KING'S X frontman Doug "Dug" Pinnick once again spoke about his belief that he was abducted by an alien when he was just three years old. He explained (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The reason I know I was three is because my mother was still living with me. And my mother left me when I was three. And I didn't see her for years. So I remember coming back into whatever it was that I had experienced and she was there. And I was in her lap crying. And I remember it was dark outside. And that's the last I remember of her for years.

"I was sleeping and this person came in my room and he had long blond hair and he was very tall," he continued. "And he had a robe on and he had a silver belt wrapped around it. And I remember he was very tall. And he had these sandals on that were wrapped around his leg. And I remember going out the back door and going up. And it was very bright outside even though I had been just woken up. And I remember [thinking], 'Wow. It's so bright.' And we were going up. And at that point I realized something's going on that I am not into. And I remember I tried to get away from this being. And I pulled and pulled, and finally I remember he let go of my hand and next thing I remember I was in my mom's lap crying."

Pinnick added: "Here's my point: I used to think that I was just crazy and it was stupid, but when I was in my 40s I was watching [the long-running History Channel series] 'Ancient Aliens' and they were talking about the four alien races that supposedly people have communicated with; people that have been abducted, these are the four aliens that they talk about. And so they showed the aliens, and the one alien was called the [Nordic Alien], and that was the alien that I remembered. See, before that I thought I was just dreaming and it was bullshit. But 40 years later I see the being that took my hand and I went up into the sky with. So that's why I believe that I was abducted. Because if you put it all together, it totally makes sense, 'cause it did happen.

"Anyway, I don't know the outcome of it, but I do believe in aliens, and I do believe in all that shit."

KING'S X released its 13th studio album, "Three Sides Of One", on September 2. The LP was recorded during 2019 at Black Sound Studio in Pasadena, California with Emmy Award-winning producer Michael Parnin.

The new KING'S X LP was mastered in June 2021 at the Bernie Grundman Mastering facility in Hollywood, California,

KING'S X was sidelined by several health scares in recent years, including Pinnick's two hernia operations and two near-fatal heart attacks suffered by drummer Jerry Gaskill.

In October 2019, KING'S X canceled all of its previously announced tour dates for the year so that Gaskill could undergo undisclosed heart "procedures."

"XV" was KING'S X's highest-charting album since 1996's "Ear Candy".

In 2005, VH1 included KING'S X in its list of "100 Greatest Artists In Hard Rock."