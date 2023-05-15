STEEL PANTHER Announces Summer 2023 U.S. Tour

California glam metal jokesters STEEL PANTHER have announced the next U.S. leg of their "On The Prowl" tour. The 22-city trek will kick off on July 13 in Huntington, New York and wrap up on August 19 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The tour will make stops in Richmond, Virginia; Charleston, South Carolina; New Orleans, Louisiana and Ventura, California, to name a few.

Newly announced "On The Prowl" tour dates:

Jul. 13 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Jul. 14 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Sound Waves Theater

Jul. 15 - Saylorsburg, PA - Sherman Theater Community Concert Stage

Jul. 16 - Mashantucket, CT - Great Cedar Showroom at Foxwoods

Jul. 18 - Dewey Beach, DE - Bottle & Cork

Jul. 20 - Richmond, VA - The National

Jul. 21 - Roanoke, VA - Dr Pepper Park

Jul. 22 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

Jul. 24 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

Jul. 25 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

Jul. 26 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly

Jul. 28 - Destin, FL - Club LA

Jul. 29 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

Jul. 30 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

Aug. 1 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ’s Live

Aug. 2 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom

Aug. 3 - Ottumwa, IA - Bridge View Center

Aug. 5 - Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip

Aug. 11 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater

Aug. 12 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

Aug. 18 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

Aug. 19 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

STEEL PANTHER's sixth studio album, "On The Prowl", was released in February.

In September, STEEL PANTHER announced the addition of Spyder as the band's new bassist.

The group's music has been described as "VAN HALEN meets MÖTLEY CRÜE meets RATT meets 'Wayne's World', complete with operatic shrieks, misogyny, shredding guitar solos and libidinal overdrive."

Fifteen years ago, STEEL PANTHER changed its name from METAL SKOOL to its current moniker and shifted the focus of its act from '80s metal covers to originals.

In a recent interview with Germany's Rock Antenne, STEEL PANTHER singer Michael Starr was asked if he ever gets "bored of being a parody of rock bands." He responded: "I love playing heavy metal. It's the most exciting job in the world for me. I've always dreamed about doing this — being on stage and being able to go all over the world with my buddies and play for people that like our music. It's really cool.

"Before we got signed by Universal, we were writing songs, and they were going, 'No. No. No.' They never signed us," he continued. "And then finally we were, like, 'You know what? Fuck it! We're gonna sing about what we wanna sing about. We're gonna sing about what we're thinking.' And once we did that, we got signed right away and we put out 'Death To All But Metal', and the rest is history.

"So, I don't care if people think it's a joke or a parody or whatever — who fucking cares?" he added. "It's STEEL PANTHER at the end of the day.

"No, I'm not bored. I love it."