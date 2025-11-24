KISS Guitarist TOMMY THAYER Reunites With BLACK 'N BLUE's JAIME ST. JAMES For New Six-Song EP 'Bombshell'

KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer has reunited with his former bandmate in BLACK 'N BLUE, singer Jaime St. James, to write and record a new six-song EP, "Bombshell". The effort is now available to order from the duo's web site, thayerstjames.com.

"Bombshell" track listing:

01. Bombshell

02. Bulletproof

03. Time of My Life

04. Tonight's the Night

05. Magnetic

06. I Wanna Fly

Thayer and St. James comment: "Our story has always been about friendship first. From the beginnings of BLACK 'N BLUE, before the tours, the records, and craziness of the '80s, we were two friends writing songs and chasing dreams together. That bond has never changed.

"'Bombshell' is the first time since the late '80s that we've written and recorded new music side by side. We didn't come into it with a plan, we just wanted to get together, write, and see where it took us. The joy for us is in the process, and that's what has kept us coming back to it after all these years.

"These six songs are simply two best friends doing what we love most: creating and recording music together. That's where it started, and that's where it still lives.

"Enjoy".

In the late '70s, a glam metal band appeared in Portland called MOVIE STAR. The band included Thayer, St. James, drummer Pete Holmes, bassist Patrick Young and guitarist Jeff Warner. That band became BLACK 'N BLUE, releasing their 1984 debut album on Geffen with the hit single "Hold On To 18". The band recorded three more albums for Geffen, with two produced by Gene Simmons of KISS. The band broke up in 1989, reuniting in 1997 and again in 2007. The band later reunited without Tommy, who replaced Ace Frehley in KISS in 2002.

Back in 2022, Thayer and St. James issued a five-song EP titled "The Lost Tapes" consisting of five previously unreleased tracks recorded in the late 1980s.

In a 2005 interview with Inside_Out666, Thayer stated about BLACK 'N BLUE: "BLACK 'N BLUE formed in Portland, Oregon in 1981. Myself, Jaime St James and the other guys wanted to form a new heavy metal type band because at the time the New Wave of British Heavy Metal was starting to hit Stateside as well as MÖTLEY CRÜE in L.A. It was an exciting time."

Reflecting on BLACK 'N BLUE's first performance, Tommy said: "Jaime was originally the drummer of a band we had previous to BLACK 'N BLUE. One night at a Portland nightclub he jumped up front and starting fronting the band and the rest is history."

BLACK 'N BLUE released four successful and critically acclaimed albums through Geffen Records: their self-titled debut (1984),"Without Love" (1985),"Nasty Nasty" (1986) and "In Heat" (1987),with the latter two albums produced by Simmons. Catalog sales in the U.S. were in excess of one million units.