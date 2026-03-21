KISS Legend PETER CRISS To Return To Detroit For ROCK CITY MUSIC COMPANY Meet-And-Greet Appearance

Rock City Music Company is turning up the volume this spring as it welcomes rock and roll icon and founding drummer of KISS, Peter Criss, for an exclusive meet-and-greet event, April 24-25, 2026. This is a very special two-day event with limited availability on both days.

The appearance celebrates the release of Criss's highly anticipated solo album, "Peter Criss", his first solo record since 2007. The album signals a powerful return from one of rock's most recognizable voices and personalities.

Even more significant for fans in the Motor City, this appearance will be Peter Criss's first visit to Detroit in more than 20 years — making it a rare and unforgettable opportunity to meet the legendary "Catman" up close and personal.

Criss says: "I am so excited to be coming back to Detroit! Detroit Rock City is like a second home to me and I am looking forward to seeing all of my fans and friends at Rock City Music Company to celebrate the release of my new album! It's going to be a great weekend! See you all soon! God bless."

Best known as "The Catman" of KISS, Criss helped define the sound and attitude of one of the most influential bands in rock history. Now, he returns with new music and a chance for fans to connect with him in an intimate setting.

Tickets and event details are available now at www.rockcitymusicco.com.

Released in December 2025, "Peter Criss" was co-produced by Criss alongside Barry Pointer, who has worked with Ozzy Osbourne, John 5, MÖTLEY CRÜE, Steve Stevens, Pearl Aday and Dolly Parton. Joining the legendary KISS musician on the LP are Billy Sheehan and Matthew Montgomery (a.k.a. Piggy D.) on bass, John 5 and Mike McLaughlin on guitar and Paul Shaffer on piano. The record also features the talents of backing vocalists Dennis and Sharon Collins, and Cat Manning of CAT 5.

The album is Criss's first solo release since 2007's "One For All", which arrived 13 years after his previous solo release.

Regarding the new LP's musical and lyrical direction, Criss told Billboard: "There's a little bit of everything in there. Now that I'm a senior citizen or whatever, I wanted to write a little about politics, a little good ol' rock 'n' roll. Music is so powerful, as you know. You can really pour your heart and soul into something…and I did. I hope my fans love it. I promised them I would do a rock album after 'One For All', and I kept my promise."

On the topic of the likelihood of Criss playing live shows in support of "Peter Criss", he told Billboard: "If the album really knocks the fans out, would I go out? Sure. I wouldn't mind getting back on stage, getting the guys together to do a couple shows. Why not? I'm in pretty good condition for an old guy; everything is working, maybe a little bit of arthritis here and there, but I still play the drums a few times a week. So, yeah, I hope it does get to that point. I'm just gonna let it flow and see how my fans accept it."

Criss first left KISS in 1980. Since then he's worked with other bands and released solo albums. He teamed up with KISS again for a reunion tour in the 1990s and most recently in 2004. He was replaced by Eric Singer.

In addition to playing drums in KISS, Peter also provided lead vocals for a number the band's most popular and memorable songs, including "Beth", "Black Diamond" and "Hard Luck Woman".