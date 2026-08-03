ALBERT BOUCHARD, Founding Member Of BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, Returns With Next Chapter Of 'Imaginos' Saga

Albert Bouchard is best known as a founding member of BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, whose original lineup sold millions of albums for Columbia Records and produced such classics as "(Don't Fear) The Reaper" and the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart-topping hit "Burnin' For You". Bouchard also contributed songwriting and lead vocals to some of the band's most beloved tracks, including "Cities On Flame With Rock And Roll".

For decades, Bouchard has shepherded the "Imaginos" concept through its many incarnations, transforming the feverish visions of Sandy Pearlman into a sprawling musical narrative. The acclaimed "Imaginos" trilogy brought together songs spanning decades into a chronological tale of the ever-changing shapeshifter known as "Imaginos".

Now, the story continues with "Imaginos IV: Rhyme Of The Starclock", inspired by a treasure trove of previously undiscovered writings from Pearlman.

As Bouchard explains: "After 'Mutant Reformation', I thought I was done with 'Imaginos'. Those who bought the previous three 'Imaginos' records might have thought the same thing. Then a cache of Sandy Pearlman's writings was discovered when they sold his house. Out of the thousand or so pages there were at least 28 song lyrics that were never recorded. Most of those related directly to the 'Imaginos' saga. Over the past 12 months. I have recorded more than 20 of those songs. This new record contains 11 of them, only one of which was known to me before. I am very excited to bring brand-new material to this epic story."

"Imaginos IV: Rhyme Of The Starclock" will be released on September 25 through Deko Entertainment. The first single, "Four Winds Bar", inspired by a lyric from the BLUE ÖYSTER CULT classic "Astronomy", was written by Joe Bouchard and Sandy Pearlman and features BLUE COUPE.

The album is available now for pre-order and features an impressive lineup of guest musicians, including Ross "The Boss" Friedman, Joe Cerisano, Keith Roth, RJ Ronquillo, Sandy Hall, Lenny Kaye and Jack Rigg.

Track listing:

01. Young Imaginos

02. Four Winds Bar

03. Crystal Ship Plutonia

04. From The Curved Window

05. Mirror Of Destiny

06. Parson Blake

07. Plutonia At Last (Slow Blues)

08. On The Edge Of A Knife

09. Germany Minus Zero

10. Sister Celina

11. Night And Fog