KISS's GENE SIMMONS Undergoes Procedure To Have Excess Kidney Stones Removed

KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons underwent a procedure earlier today to have excess kidney stones removed.

Some of Gene's fans expressed their concert after the 73-year-old rocker's wife, Shannon Simmons, uploaded a photo of her husband's socks at the hospital, along with the caption "Gotta love #hospitalsocks @genesimmons getting #kidneystones blasted again! #poorbaby". A couple of hours later, Gene himself shared a video of him lying on the hospital bed while wearing a medical gown and a head covering, and he included the following message: "Hey, thnx you guys for the calls, but honestly I'm fine. Shannon took the video..Just cleaning the tubes for excess kidney stones. Looks awful, but really no big deal. Took an hour, then drove to have a hot dog. I appreciate your good wishes".

Back in October 2019, Simmons underwent a successful kidney stones surgery. The non-invasive operation at Cedars-Sinai Hospital only took about an hour to complete and involved inserting a stent in his urethra to help him pass his stones. The stent was reportedly removed within a week.

A few days earlier, KISS postponed its concert in Salt Lake City. At the time, Simmons tweeted that he had to fly to Los Angeles "to do a medical procedure." He added: "Nothing serious. But it must be taken care of now."

Earlier this year, Simmons said in an interview with The Sun that he is against drugs and booze which he says lead to you "fucking around with cancer."

Simmons, whose KISS bandmate, drummer Eric Carr, died of cancer over 20 years ago, said: "You can fill your body with garbage. Put it into your car and see how far your car goes. I don't care if it's a Rolls-Royce, it's going to splutter and die. The more shit you put into your body, the more you're going to be a walking pot of shit."

Simmons went on to say that he avoids toxifying substances, particularly crack cocaine and alcohol, at all costs.

"I don't mean to say I don't love cake or pasta, or things like that, but crack is out of the question," he said. "Drugs don't work, booze don't work, cigarettes — all the people who think you look cool. You're fucking around with cancer. It just doesn't work."

KISS's "End Of The Road" farewell tour launched in 2019 and is scheduled to end sometime in 2023, 50 years after the band's formation.

KISS was forced to put its farewell trek on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"End Of The Road" was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City but has since been extended. The trek was announced in September 2018 following a KISS performance of the band's classic song "Detroit Rock City" on "America's Got Talent".

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Simmons and vocalist/guitarist Paul Stanley, alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, drummer Peter Criss and guitarist Ace Frehley, KISS's first "farewell" tour in 2000 was the last to feature the group's original lineup.