PSYCROPTIC Announces 'The Pulse Of Annihilation' Album

For over two decades, PSYCROPTIC has operated at the vanguard of technical death metal, defined by instrumental precision, structural intelligence and an uncompromising creative ethic. From their Tasmanian origins to commanding stages worldwide, the band have built a reputation on rhythmic complexity, exacting musicianship, and a refusal to plateau.

On July 17, PSYCROPTIC enters a decisive new chapter with "The Pulse Of Annihilation", their first full-length release for Metal Blade Records. The partnership marks a strategic alignment between one of extreme metal's most technically formidable acts and a label whose history is intertwined with the genre's evolution.

At the core of this next phase is guitarist and principal songwriter Joe Haley. Over time, Haley's compositional voice has evolved from pure technical density into something more architecturally deliberate. On "The Pulse Of Annihilation", riff construction feels sharper, transitions more fluid, and thematic motifs more intentional. Haley's writing demonstrates a seasoned understanding of pacing — knowing when to constrict, when to expand, and how to weaponize silence and space within otherwise relentless arrangements. Experience has not diminished intensity; it has refined its delivery.

"'The Pulse Of Annihilation' is the culmination of everything that has come before," remarks Haley. "We never force anything stylistically and just let the songs manifest of their own accord — maintaining progression while remaining very much PSYCROPTIC. I feel this is our most epic, thrashing, technical while grooviest release yet."

The record features the dual-vocal assault of Jason Peppiatt and Jason Keyser (ORIGIN),a collaboration that debuted on PSYCROPTIC's previous full-length, "Divine Council". Peppiatt's commanding growl intertwines with Keyser's razor-edged articulation, creating a dynamic vocal interplay that adds dimension and contrast to the band's dense instrumentation. This twofold approach heightens the record's impact, featuring layered, confrontational elements that remain tightly synced with the band's intricate foundation.

The album's first single, "Gathering A Venomous Herd" serves as an immediate declaration of intent.

"This one's a tricky one and total wrist splitter," Haley notes, "It's a mega non-stop riff fest." "It's a knuckle-dragger," agrees bassist Todd Stern, "I love when we can just cool out at this tempo. All my favorite PSYCROPTIC songs have this kind of ‘bounce' to them that allows for just endless head-banging and leaves room for massive vocal passages, plus there's that noodley section in the middle with the guitar ring out… Meathead Monday."

Produced once again by Haley at his Crawlspace Productions studio, "The Pulse Of Annihilation" reinforces PSYCROPTIC's commitment to sonic autonomy. The production balances clarity and weight. Haley's brother and co-founder Dave Haley pounds the drums with surgical precision, bass frequencies anchor the harmonic movement, and guitars cut through with controlled aggression. The mix allows complexity to breathe while preserving crushing force.

"The Pulse Of Annihilation" features cover art by Belial Necroarts (GAEREA, IN AETERNUM) and will be available on digipak CD and digital formats as well as vinyl.

"The Pulse Of Annihilation" track listing:

01. Ashes Of A New Dawn

02. Gathering A Venomous Herd

03. A Sword Of Me

04. No Time For The Weak

05. Our Pillars Fall

06. Annihilation Pulse

07. No Blade Of Grass

08. To Embrace This Curse

09. Forging The Crown

PSYCROPTIC will join labelmates RIVERS OF NIHIL for a short run of Australian dates with support provided by GROWTH and SLAUGHTERCULT. From there, PSYCROPTIC and RIVERS OF NIHIL will unite with THE ZENITH PASSAGE (also on Metal Blade) for four shows in Japan.

PSYCROPTIC:

David Haley - drums

Joe Haley - guitars

Todd Stern - bass

Jason Peppiatt - vocals

Jason Keyser - vocals

Photo by Rae Chatten