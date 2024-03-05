  • facebook
KORN Announces 30th-Anniversary Show At Los Angeles's BMO Stadium With EVANESCENCE, GOJIRA, SCARS ON BROADWAY

March 5, 2024

In celebration of their milestone 30th anniversary, KORN will perform a once-in-a-lifetime show at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 5, 2024. This one-night-only performance will feature special guests EVANESCENCE, GOJIRA, DARON MALAKIAN AND SCARS ON BROADWAY, SPIRITBOX and VENDED.

KORN changed the world with the release of their self-titled debut album in 1994. It was a record that would pioneer a genre, and blur others-leading into a larger cultural movement. Since forming, KORN has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide, collected two Grammys, toured the world countless times, and set many records in the process that will likely never be surpassed. KORN has continued to push the limits of the rock, alternative and metal genres, while remaining a pillar of influence for legions of fans, and generations of artists around the globe.

KORN singer Jonathan Davis states: "Reflecting on thirty years of KORN fills me with such immense gratitude for our journey, the growth we've experienced, and the incredible bond we share with our fans. It's humbling to see how our music has touched so many lives across the globe. From our small club beginnings to now headlining stadiums, it's been an unforgettable ride, and we owe it all to our amazing, undying, loyal community that's made it possible. I'm really looking forward to this incredible night to celebrate together." -

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning Wednesday, March 6. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com.

Citi is the official card of the KORN 30th-anniversary show. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, March 6 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, March 7 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

A "30 Years Of Korn" VIP Experience package will also be available for purchase, which includes the following: one (1) VIP pit ticket to see KORN; invitation to an exclusive 30th anniversary museum curated by KORN including an immersive experience with opportunities to recreate iconic photos, explore never before seen memorabilia from the archives, art displays, props from music videos, instruments, one of a kind wardrobe and custom Adidas pieces, Korn Koffee signature drinks, KORN hot sauce signature menu items; private cash bar; one (1) exclusive anniversary merch item; early merch shopping; one (1) commemorative laminate; dedicated venue entrance; and an on-site VIP host.

