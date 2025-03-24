KORN Announces September/October 2025 Canadian Tour With GOJIRA

On the heels of its hugely successful 2024 tour run, two-time Grammy Award-winning band KORN will bring its show to fans across Canada this fall with "Korn: Kanada Tour 2025". Produced by Live Nation Canada, the eight-city trek kicks off on Wednesday, September 17 at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, making stops in Montreal, Winnipeg, Calgary and more before wrapping up in Vancouver at Rogers Arena on Wednesday, October 1. Grammy-winning group GOJIRA and U.K.'s LOATHE will join the band as special guests.

Tickets will be available starting with artist pre-sales beginning Tuesday, March 25 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, March 28 at 10 a.m. local time at KornOfficial.com.

"Korn: Kanada Tour 2025" dates:

Sep. 17 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

Sep. 19 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

Sep. 20 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Sep. 22 - London, ON - Canada Life Place

Sep. 25 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

Sep. 28 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

Sep. 29 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

Oct. 01 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

KORN celebrated its 30-year milestone with a massive 2024 North American tour to coincide with their self-titled, debut studio album turning 30 on October 11, 1994. Playing 25 dates in arenas and amphitheaters across North America alongside GOJIRA and SPIRITBOX, the rock cultural icons captivated audiences in cities including Detroit, Los Angeles, Toronto, Houston, and more, marking one of their largest tours yet.

More recently, the band is set to deliver electrifying performances at a handful of major festivals this summer, headlining Welcome To Rockville in Daytona Beach, Download festival in the U.K., Lollapalooza in Chicago, and more. This year will be KORN's first time hitting the iconic Lollapalooza stage since 1997. In addition, the iconic rock band will perform two stadium shows at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey with SYSTEM OF THE DOWN on August 27 and 28, 2025.

KORN changed the world with the release of its self-titled debut album in 1994. It was a record that would pioneer a genre, and blur others-leading into a larger cultural movement. Since forming, KORN has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide, collected two Grammys, toured the world countless times, and set many records in the process that will likely never be surpassed. KORN has continued to push the limits of the rock, alternative and metal genres, while remaining a pillar of influence for legions of fans, and generations of artists around the globe.

The level of KORN's reach transcends accolades and platinum certifications. They are "a genuine movement in a way bands cannot be now," attests The Ringer. They represent a new archetype and radical innovation, their ability to transcend genre makes barriers seem irrelevant.