KORN's JAMES 'MUNKY' SHAFFER Collaborates with Berlin's 'Reference Times' On New Fragrance

KORN guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer has collaborated with Berlin-based communications agency Reference Studios and its new fragrance brand, Reference Times, on a new fragrance. Created in collaboration with EveryHuman — the world's first AI-guided scent creation platform — the fragrance will launch exclusively in Berlin tomorrow at 11 a.m. CET at the Reference Studios exhibition space on Potsdamer Straße 100, 10785 Berlin.

When Reference Studios first announced its Reference Times brand, Reference Studios founder and CEO Mumi Haiati said: "I was happy to discover EveryHuman and their AI technology — a more democratic and direct approach to the creation of scent.

"Like no other sense, the smell triggers our memory, so scent becomes an ultimate means to conserve memories and return to them any time we like," Haiati added.

Tim Philip Neugebauer, creative lead of Reference Studios, stated: "In the sequence of my long-lasting collaboration with Reference Studios and Mumi Haiati, I feel honored to join forces with him on this truly special project."

EveryHuman launched in 2018 with a goal to democratize the creation and production of scent.

EveryHuman's Algorithmic Perfumery machine is a cutting-edge device designed to personalize scent creation. From creating personalized scents, to customizing creations from our in-house Library, to diving deeper into the creative process with a workshop or scent coach session, it's all possible.

"We are excited to be the scent medium for Reference Times, and to showcase the breadth of possibilities Algorithmic Perfumery enables at DSPM," said EveryHuman founders Anahita Mekanik and Frederik Duerinck.