KREATOR Announces Spring/Summer 2025 European Tour

German thrash metal veterans KREATOR have announced their summer festival run for 2025 as well as three additional headline shows in Germany. For these intimate club shows, which will feature special setlists including a lot of deep cuts, KREATOR has invited ROTTING CHRIST and WARBRINGER as support acts. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, February 5 at 11 a.m. CET at www.kreator-terrorzone.de.

KREATOR frontman Mille Petrozza commented: "This summer, KREATOR is set to unleash chaos on some of Europe's biggest stages as part of our summer festival tour 2025. But we've got something truly special lined up for our fans — three exclusive club shows in Germany, along with selected festival appearances, where we'll deliver a unique setlist packed with rare and fan-favorite deep cuts from our vaults. These intimate club gigs and special festival sets will be a celebration of KREATOR's legacy, showcasing songs we haven't performed live in years. If you've ever wanted to hear those hidden gems, now's your chance!

"For the club shows, we're bringing along two incredible support acts: the legendary ROTTING CHRIST, delivering their dark, epic soundscapes, and thrash metal warriors WARBRINGER, ready to unleash their relentless energy. Together, we'll make these nights an unforgettable celebration of metal.

"Germany and beyond — prepare to raise the flag of hate as we dive into the depths of KREATOR's history. Let's make this summer a season of metal madness to remember!

"Hail the Hordes!"

KREATOR's "Demonic Summer" 2025 tour dates:

June 05 - SE - Sweden Rock Festival

June 07 - CZ - Metalfest Pilsen

June 27 - EE - Tallinn Rock Fest

July 17 - ES - Sun & Thunder Fest

July 19 - DE - Dong Open Air

July 20 - DE - Heidelberg *

July 21 - DE - Obertraubling *

July 22 - DE - Memmingen *

July 23 - SI - Tolminator

August 08 - BE - Alcatraz Fest

August 09 - DE - Elb-Riot

August 16 - NL - Dynamo Metalfest

August 22 - DE - Giessen Kultursommer

September 23 - DE Full Metal Cruise

* with ROTTING CHRIST and WARBRINGER

In a recent issue of Fistful Of Metal magazine — a special thrash issue — Petrozza talked with Oran O'Beirne about KREATOR's plans for a documentary film capturing a year in the life of the band and new book delving into the early years of the pioneering German thrash act's career. Speaking of the documentary, which reportedly has a working title of "Dystopia And Hope", Petrozza said: "I have to be honest with you, this documentary was not our idea, and in fact, we are not involved in the production side of it. The whole concept came from [director] Cordula [Kablitz-Post], who approached us with this proposition and she has full creative control. She is a very well-respected director who has produced some incredible cinematic documentaries in the past, so I'm very excited to see the finished film."

He continued: "I'm usually a control freak when it comes to things like this, so it's a very surreal experience not being in the driving seat when it comes to creative decision making, but I have total faith and trust in Cordula."

When asked about the status of the previously mentioned "ultimate KREATOR book", he responded: "Well, I can tell you that the book is done. A friend of mine and I have been co-writing a book together looking specifically at the early years of the band, specifically up to 1992. The thing is, we have a German publisher and they're, hopefully, going to be making this book available in English. But as of now, we are looking to release the book in 2025."

He continued: "I can also tell you the working title of the book is 'Your Heaven, My Hell', and we go very deep into the struggles of starting the band, the impact of the tape-trading community back then, and loads of stores and interesting moments that led to the band being where we are today. So, keep your eyes for more details coming very soon."

KREATOR and TESTAMENT recently joined forces for the North American leg of the "Klash Of The Titans" tour. The 33-date trek kicked off on September 12, 2024 in Reno, making its way across the U.S. and including seven Canadian dates before concluding in San Francisco on October 27, 2024. Joining the night were special guests San Francisco Bay Area death metal pioneers POSSESSED.

KREATOR is continuing to tour in support of its fifteenth studio album, "Hate Über Alles", which was released in June 2022. The follow-up to 2017's "Gods Of Violence" was recorded at Hansa Tonstudio in Berlin, Germany. Helming the sessions was Arthur Rizk, who has previously worked with CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, CODE ORANGE, POWER TRIP and SOULFLY, among others.

The "Hate Über Alles" cover artwork was created by Eliran Kantor, who has previously worked with HATEBREED, SOULFLY, TESTAMENT, ICED EARTH and SODOM, among others.

"Hate Über Alles" marked KREATOR's first album with bassist Frédéric Leclercq, who joined the group in 2019.

KREATOR played its first show with Leclercq in October 2019 in Santiago, Chile.

Before joining KREATOR, Leclercq rose to fame with U.K.-based extreme power metallers DRAGONFORCE for whom he handled bass duties from 2005 until August 2019.