KREATOR Pay Homage To DARIO ARGENTO's Horror Classic 'Suspiria' With Video For New Single 'Tränenpalast'

German/Finnish/French thrash metal veterans KREATOR will release their sixteenth studio album, "Krushers Of The World", on January 16, 2026 via Nuclear Blast Records. The official music video for the LP's second single, "Tränenpalast", can be seen below.

KREATOR recorded "Krushers Of The World" at Fascination Street Studios in Örebro, Sweden with producer Jens Bogren. Bogren previously helmed KREATOR's "Phantom Antichrist" (2012) and "Gods Of Violence" (2017) LPs. The "Krushers Of The World" cover artwork was created by Polish genius Zbigniew Bielak (GHOST).

Released just in time for Halloween, "Tränenpalast" is a comprehensive homage to horror maestro Dario Argento's 1977 cult film "Suspiria", which is hailed by fans as one of the most defining genre entries of its era. While the lead melody references the film's original score by Italian prog band GOBLIN, lending it a melodic death metal touch, the lyrics mention "the three mothers," an ancient witch coven from the "Suspiria" universe. In addition, the music video created by acclaimed masters of the macabre Grupa 13 features KREATOR performing in the film's haunted ballet school setting complemented by disturbing images of said witches in various stages of transformation. You can watch the video below ... if you dare!

"Tränenpalast" features vocal coach Britta Görtz of extreme metal band HIRAES on guest vocals.

KREATOR guitarist/vocalist Mille Petrozza commented: "'Tränenpalast' is our tribute to the great tradition of Italian cinema. We drew inspiration from Dario Argento's classic 'Suspiria' and Luca Guadagnino's epic masterpiece remake. Musically, we bow to the great GOBLIN, in direct conversation with maestro Claudio Simonetti. We hope you enjoy the song as much as we do. Only love to the greats! Hail to the Hordes!"

Following the recent releases of the KREATOR documentary film "Hate & Hope" as well as "Your Heaven, My Hell", Petrozza's autobiography, "Krushers Of The World" will be the next step in the evolution of KREATOR — a band that is still at its peak more than forty years into its career.

"Krushers Of The World" is not a shy title — it is a statement, an expression of pride and self-awareness knowing how long and hard the band's path has been and knowing what they still have to say and share with their ever-growing following. After the buzz around the movie and book, it is time for KREATOR to let the riffs, the roaring vocals and thunderous drums do the talking.

Alongside the album news, KREATOR revealed plans for a monumental European tour across 20 countries, joining forces with fellow metal powerhouses CARCASS, EXODUS and NAILS.

The tour kicks off on March 20, 2026 in Lisbon, Portugal, at MEO Arena and wraps up on April 25, 2026 in Copenhagen, Denmark, at Poolen. Highlights include shows in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Paris, Milan, Berlin, Stockholm, and more.

Petrozza commented: "We are beyond excited to kick off the new year with the release of our brand-new album 'Krushers Of The World', dropping January 16. But that's not all! On March 20, we're hitting the road to bring you our biggest tour production ever. This will be a night of unrelenting metal mayhem, featuring our brothers-in-arms CARCASS, EXODUS and the mighty NAILS. This marks an exciting new chapter for the band, and we can't wait for you to experience the new music live, plus a selection of classic KREATOR, old and new. Hail to the hordes! \m/."

Alongside the album and tour announcement, KREATOR has unleashed a krushing new single called "Seven Serpents", accompanied by a cinematic music video, which you can watch below.

"Krushers Of The World" track listing:

01. Seven Serpents

02. Satanic Anarchy

03. Krushers Of The World

04. Tränenpalast

05. Barbarian

06. Blood Of Our Blood

07. Combatants

08. Psychotic Imperator

09. Deathscream

10. Loyal To The Grave

KREATOR's newest studio album, "Krushers Of The World", shows a band that has lost none of its bite kicking off with the rabid aggression of "Seven Serpents". It also tackles Petrozza's love for horror flicks by paying tribute to Dario Argento's "Suspiria" in "Tränenpalast" with extreme metal vocal coach Britta Görtz (HIRAES) adding her own vicious tone over dark-yet-catchy melodies. And, of course, you shall have hefty doses of pure, thrashing aggression as well! "Barbarian", "Deathscream" and "Psychotic Imperator" deliver your fix of merciless riffs, majestic leads by guitarist Sami Yli-Sirniö and some of drummer Ventor's fastest parts ever. Are you looking for powerful mid-tempo sections allowing bassist Frédéric Leclercq to shine? Then the monumental groove of the title track and stunning chorus of "Satanic Anarchy" will have you covered. Rounded off by a triumphant and — no pun intended — krushing production courtesy of Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studios, who previously worked with the group on "Phantom Antichrist" (2012) and "Gods Of Violence" (2017),KREATOR return in perfect shape.

A novelty to "Krushers Of The World" is immediately obvious when staring at its cover. With Zbigniew Bielak, renowned for his work for GHOST, art and design offer an interesting twist to KREATOR's history. Transforming classic visual trademarks dedicated fans will recognize from "Coma Of Souls" (1990),"Out Of The Dark... Into The Light" (1988) and "Pleasure To Kill" (the font!) into a highly detailed tapestry garnered with occult symbolism, Bielak crafted an outstanding piece paying homage to a band he loves since his teenager days yet with a daring and unique flair. The cover of "Krushers Of The World" rewards everyone willing to analyze the grandiose sleeve design.

In essence, "Krushers Of The World" is, of course, not a throwback to KREATOR's past, it is furious, massive sounding and creative in its own right, gifted with a songwriting quality honed over years. It displays a band which earned its spot among the giants of the genre, and developed its youthful anger further into a professional, internationally successful, nonetheless intimidating creature. "Krushers Of The World" underlines the fact that fueled by the reflective look at their own legacy sparked by 2025's "Hate & Hope" movie, KREATOR nowadays appear more mindful of their early days while simultaneously progressing uncompromisingly, unstoppable in their search for new realms to conquer and new worlds to krush.

KREATOR's upcoming effort will be the follow-up to 2022's "Hate Über Alles", which was recorded at Hansa Tonstudio in Berlin, Germany. Helming the sessions for that LP was Arthur Rizk, who has previously worked with CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, CODE ORANGE, POWER TRIP and SOULFLY, among others.

"Hate Über Alles" marked KREATOR's first album with bassist Frédéric Leclercq, who joined the group in 2019.

In a recent interview with Loaded Radio, Leclercq stated about KREATOR's upcoming music: "We are putting the final touches to a new album that will be released sometime next year. I spent two months away — I was in Germany [working with the band on the songs] and then in Sweden."

Asked what the new KREATOR material is like, Leclercq said: "It's great. [Laughs] I think everybody agrees to say it's better than 'Hate Über Alles', which was already cool. And that was my first [album] with the band. But I think this one has better songs. I mean, that's how we feel. I'm just saying it's gonna be great."

Regarding what it's like working with Petrozza, Leclercq said: "It's cool. They're all easy to work with. And Mille comes with the majority of the riffs and the vocals. He works differently than me in a sense that for him the lyrics, that's what's important. And from the lyrics will come the riffs and whatnot, and obviously he needs to be able to play the riff while singing. So it's a different way of building songs. So my job there is just to check guitar, melodies and solo parts and whatnot. That's what I do. And it's great, because that was already the case on the first album I did with them, is that I told them, I said… I'm very passionate when it comes to music, and I have a tendency to go, like when I hear something, I'm gonna be, like, 'Yeah, we should try this,' and very — not a dictator in that sense, but very [forcefully] giving orders. And they were, like, 'Oh, no, that's cool.' So they actually really trust me on this. So I pick things that they not always notice, and they give me that sort of freedom to arrange a bit, and that's great."

He continued: "I love the KREATOR guys. The minute I joined them, it felt like I was part of the family forever. That's how we feel. And I'm not [just] saying [that], because it sounds like very cliché, but it's really the truth. I've known Mille for a long time, before I joined DRAGONFORCE, actually. I met him in Germany in 2003, I think. So we've always been bumping into each other since then, at festivals and whatnot. And when I joined the band, there was no audition. There was me and no one else. I'm the first one they asked, and I said yes. And I learned the songs and I went in the rehearsal room and I was a little shy for a few bars. And then I was, like, 'That's cool.' And I saw everybody smiling and I was just, like, 'Yeah, that's it.' And yeah, yeah, it really felt like I was part of the family forever."

The official KREATOR documentary, "Hate & Hope", was shown on July 2 at the 42nd Munich International Film Festival and received a theatrical premiere on September 4. The 110-minute film was directed by Cordula Kablitz-Post.

KREATOR played its first show with Leclercq in October 2019 in Santiago, Chile.

Before joining KREATOR, Leclercq rose to fame with U.K.-based extreme power metallers DRAGONFORCE for whom he handled bass duties from 2005 until August 2019.

As previously reported, Mille's official German-language autobiography, which he wrote with journalist, author and presenter Torsten Groß, "Your Heaven, My Hell - Mein Leben, Heavy Metal Und Wie Das Alles Passieren Konnte", was published on August 28 via Ullstein Verlag.

Photo credit: Robert Eikelpoth