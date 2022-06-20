KREATOR's MILLE PETROZZA Doesn't Want To Be A 'Preachy' Vegan

In a new interview with Australia's "KG On Triple T", KREATOR frontman Mille Petrozza spoke about his decision to become a vegan in 2009. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm very active in animal rights. I'm connected with PETA [People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, the international organization that protects the rights of animals from people] in Germany. I did an interview for a vegan magazine just recently, and I try to spread the word without preaching. I'm not forcing or telling anyone what to do or what to eat or what to think or whatever. If you were to ask me about veganism, I would tell you about the benefits and I would tell you why I'm doing it. And I think that's just the way is very healthy also for people that are a little afraid to go vegan because they think they're missing out. You just cook for them, for example. If some friends are asking me about veganism, I invite them and I cook for them and they don't miss a thing. And I think that's the way I see it. I don't wanna make the mistake to be too preachy about it, but I want to be really, really… I try to explain it to people — if they want to know; only if they want to know."

Four years ago, Mille told Czech Republic's Spark TV that he does "some stuff" with PETA because he has a friend who works for PETA2, the youth division of PETA. He added: "They're very radical — some of their stuff is very graphic — but I think there is a necessity to show the graphic details in order to give people a wake-up call. I sometimes, on my Facebook timeline, block PETA1 [referring to the main PETA organization] because sometimes they show very horrible things. I know about these horrible things, so I just block it. But I support the idea of making sure that people become aware of the cruelty that is being done to animals. So I know it's radical, I know it's very graphic and I know it's horror, and there's a lot of people that criticize PETA for that. I think it's definitely necessary that people become aware."

In 2017, PETA Deutschland uploaded a video clip of Petrozza cooking his favorite vegan curry. That same year, Mille told Metal Master Kingdom that being a vegan is "a choice. I know a lot of people have problems if you preach the vegan life," he said. "Like, 'Get the fuck out! I eat my steak.' I don't wanna preach, though. If anyone wants to… Do whatever you want. To me, it's a choice that I made, and I don't feel powerless. I feel very powerful, and I feel very energetic. Talking about the vegan thing, if you become a vegan, you have to make sure that you don't become one of those fast-food vegans and you eat everything only because it's vegan and you eat worse than any other person. You have to make sure that you eat your vegetables and eat fresh. Eat clean — that's the bottom line."

A while back, Mille was asked by Noisey if people are ever surprised that KREATOR's lead singer is vegan. He said: "Not in this day and age, man. There's so many vegans nowadays, it's become kinda trendy. People are interested more than anything. Even people who aren't vegan love vegan food! Of course the whole world will never become vegan, even though it'd be better for the planet, but it's an interesting genre of food, so to speak."

KREATOR's fifteenth studio album, "Hate Über Alles", was released on June 10. The follow-up to 2017's "Gods Of Violence" was recorded at Hansa Tonstudio in Berlin, Germany. Helming the sessions was Arthur Rizk, who has previously worked with CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, CODE ORANGE, POWER TRIP and SOULFLY, among others.

The "Hate Über Alles" cover artwork was created by Eliran Kantor, who has previously worked with HATEBREED, SOULFLY, TESTAMENT, ICED EARTH and SODOM, among others.

"Hate Über Alles" marks KREATOR's first album with bassist Frédéric Leclercq, who joined the group in 2019.

In March 2020, KREATOR surprise-released a new single, "666 - World Divided". The song was produced by Andy Sneap and Markus Ganter and was recorded at Hansa Tonstudios.

The music video for "666 - World Divided" was created under the direction of Jörn Heitmann, who was responsible for the music videos for "Radio" and "Ausländer" by RAMMSTEIN.

KREATOR played its first show with Leclercq in October 2019 in Santiago, Chile.

Before joining KREATOR, Leclercq rose to fame with U.K.-based extreme power metallers DRAGONFORCE for whom he handled bass duties from 2005 until August 2019.

KREATOR's previously announced "State Of Unrest" European tour with LAMB OF GOD has been rescheduled for November/December 2022 in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

KREATOR released a live set, "London Apocalypticon - Live At The Roundhouse", in February 2020 via Nuclear Blast. The effort was professionally filmed and recorded on December 16, 2018 at the Roundhouse in London, England.