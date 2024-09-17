L7 Announces 'Fast And Frightening Takeover' Of Los Angeles's Belasco

L7 has announced the inaugural "Fast And Frightening Takeover" of the Belasco theater, a dynamic night of music and entertainment in Downtown Los Angeles, on Saturday, November 23. Presented by L7, who will also take the stage, the extraordinary and unique lineup includes REDD KROSS, SURFBORT, THE PARANOYDS, ADULT., OLIVIA JEAN, NIIS, THE SCHIZOPHONICS, SPEED OF LIGHT, PATRIARCHY, BABE HAVEN, LOU MAN GROUP, CLARKE AND THE HIMSELFS, THE MEXICAN STANDOFF, FLAMES OF DURGA, plus the magic of Zabrecky. Afterparty with DJ Paul V (Dragstrip 66),Lesbian Goth Night DJs and more! Five bars, three stages, all ages!

"I've wanted to do a mini festival-like show for many years with artists from different genres but that all shared a certain chutzpah in common," says founder and curator Donita Sparks. "I felt there was a gap in the event world that was not servicing the underground, from which L7 came. This will be a fun show in the city that includes multiple stages, energetic bands, dancing, performance art, and style. And we are hoping that this will also be a big-ass post-election celebration! So pace yourselves, party people, because we're going all night!"

"Fast And Frightening Takeover" lineup

L7

REDD KROSS

SURFBORT

THE PARANOYDS

ADULT.

OLIVA JEAN

THE SCHIZOPHONICS

SPEED OF LIGHT

NIIS

PATRIARCHY

LOU MAN GROUP

CLARKE AND THE HIMSELFS

FLAMES OF DURGA

THE MEXICAN STANDOFF

"Magic Castle" magician Zabrecky

Paul V (Drag 66)

Lesbian Goth Night DJs

Last year, L7 completed the "In Your Space" U.S. tour, which included stops at Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals.

Formed in 1985, L7 went on indefinite hiatus in 2001. A 2015 reunion tour was followed by the documentary "L7: Pretend We're Dead" in 2016.

L7's first album in 20 years, "Scatter The Rats", was released in May 2019 via Joan Jett's Blackheart Records. At the time, Sparks told the Asbury Park Press that new music was never part of the reunion strategy. "New music was not in the plan at all," she said. "We just got together to do reunion shows, and that just really kind of took off and we wanted to keep playing shows, we really enjoyed connecting with our fans again.

"Playing rock is fun and we hadn't done it in a long time and we realized, 'Wow, this is really fun again,' so we thought, 'If we want to keep doing this, we should put out new music.' And we felt we still had stuff to say and still wanted to express ourselves with new stuff."

Photo credit: Robert Fagan