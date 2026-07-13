L7 Bassist JENNIFER FINCH Diagnosed With Aggressive Brain Cancer

L7 bassist, photographer and multidisciplinary artist Jennifer Finch has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer and is currently undergoing treatment.

What initially appeared to be a condition that could be addressed through treatment and a full course of radiation has progressed rapidly. Unforeseen complications have required Jennifer to undergo multiple surgeries and have resulted in significant physical limitations. She now requires extensive ongoing medical care, rehabilitation and professional in-home assistance.

Jennifer's many friends, collaborators and family have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the substantial expenses associated with her treatment and recovery.

Jennifer's diagnosis also means that she will be unable to participate in the fall 2026 U.S. leg of L7's previously announced "Last Hurrah Tour".

L7's final tour was planned with Jennifer when all four members were in good health and spirits. Although she will not be able to join the band for the upcoming U.S. dates, Jennifer has asked L7 to continue with the tour as planned, which the band has made the decision to do. She will be temporarily replaced at these concerts by Tsuzumi Okai, who was previously a touring bassist for LIMP BIZKIT in 2018

"We are all devastated by the news and are surrounding her with love, protecting her privacy and dignity, while helping raise the resources she urgently needs for the care ahead," says L7's Donita Sparks. "Jennifer is family, and we want her to feel the full strength of the community that has loved and supported her for so many years."

The band's immediate priority is helping Jennifer's GoFundMe reach as many fans, friends and members of the wider creative community as possible.

L7 recently announced "The Last Hurrah Tour", the first leg of the band's final world tour which will kick off in the U.S. on October 9. The run will include stops in New York City, Washington D.C., Nashville, Chicago, Seattle and much more, wrapping up with a hometown celebration in Los Angeles.

The legendary feminist rockers have commanded fans to their feet and their ballot box for four decades with an effortless blend of punk ethos, heavy grunge, melody, socio-political anthems and humor.

Formed in 1985, L7 went on indefinite hiatus in 2001. A 2015 reunion tour was followed by the documentary "L7: Pretend We're Dead" in 2016.

L7's first album in 20 years, "Scatter The Rats", was released in May 2019 via Joan Jett's Blackheart Records.

L7's self-titled debut album arrived in 1988. The band's third studio effort, "Bricks Are Heavy", came out in 1992 and, according to Billboard, peaked at No. 160 on the Billboard 200 in September that year; 1994's "Hungry For Stink" reached No. 117; and 1997's "The Beauty Process: Triple Platinum" achieved a No. 172 high. 1992 single "Pretend We're Dead" reached the No. 8 peak on the Alternative Airplay chart, while "Andres" off "Hungry For Stink" reached No. 20.

Several of L7's songs were featured on movie soundtracks, including "Shitlist" on both "Pet Semetary 2" and "Natural Born Killers", and "Shove" on "Tank Girl".

Photo credit: Jennifer Finch