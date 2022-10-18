LACUNA COIL's ANDREA FERRO On Downtime During Pandemic: 'It Felt Very Flat And Not Creative At All'

In a new interview with the "Midwest Beatdown" radio show, singer Andrea Ferro of Italian metallers LACUNA COIL spoke about how he and his bandmates dealt with the downtime during the coronavirus pandemic. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Especially on the first lockdown, beside the overall situation of people getting sick and dying — that was obviously scary — we felt we were cheating, because we were home, and we'd never been home for such a long time. We didn't even know what to do, because we couldn't even talk to each other unless it was [an online] chat or something like that. So we didn't do any music-related stuff.

"I take care personally of the business side of things, of the company, so I did a little bit of that to save some money here and there, because I didn't know how [the pandemic] was gonna be, and get funds, get money where we could," he continued. "And beside that, I was just playing video games in the beginning, just staying with my wife. It felt almost like a vacation because we were home doing what we like to do. But then, after a while, I started to feel a bit guilty, so I started to pick up the guitar and play guitar a little bit and restart playing and start working on some ideas. But it was feeling very weird; the overall situation, the uncertainty, it felt very flat and not creative at all. So we haven't been able to actually work on proper music on the lockdowns, because we felt empty because we normally get inspired by being on the road, by meeting people and meeting other bands, and that didn't happen for two years. So at the end of the pandemic, all the lockdowns, we felt really flat and we really wanted to restart gaining inspiration."

LACUNA COIL celebrated the 20th anniversary of its third studio album, "Comalies", by performing it in its entirety at a one-night-only concert this past Saturday, October 15 at Fabrique in Milan, Italy.

"Comalies XX", a "deconstructed" and "transported" version of "Comalies", was made available on October 14 via Century Media Records.

Back in 2002, LACUNA COIL released an album which is now undeniably an anthem-laden millennial classic that established them as a band with the stamina to go the distance. Now, 20 years later, the current lineup of LACUNA COIL decided to revisit the songs, but not to just re-record them as they were but deconstruct and transport them into 2022.

"Comalies" was originally released on October 29, 2002 through Century Media Records. The LP, which featured the band's breakthrough single "Heaven's A Lie", has reportedly gone on to sell over 300,000 copies in the United States alone.

LACUNA COIL played its first show in front of an audience in more than two years in April as the support act for APOCALYPTICA at the Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia.

Prior to the Atlanta concert, the last time LACUNA COIL played together was at the group's special September 2020 livestream event where the bandmembers performed their latest album, "Black Anima", in its entirety with no audience in attendance at the Alcatraz Club in Milan, Italy. That show was released as a live album, "Live From The Apocalypse", via Century Media.

LACUNA COIL hadn't played in front of a crowd since the completion of the band's South American tour in February 2020.