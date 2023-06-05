LACUNA COIL's CRISTINA SCABBIA Says Being A Female In Male-Dominated Heavy Metal Scene Is 'A Question Of Balance'

During an appearance on the latest episode of Knotfest's "She's With The Band", the show hosted by Tori Kravitz and Alicia Atout aiming to amplify the voices of women on stage, backstage and in the business, LACUNA COIL singer Cristina Scabbia spoke about the fact that female musicians in the heavy metal scene are often judged on their appearance and are not given the same treatment as their male counterparts. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I remember when I started, it would happen that I got a lot of looks just because a lot of people were surprised to see a woman on stage. I got some people maybe screaming stupid stuff at the very beginning, but it didn't discourage me because I think the problem is not mine. The problem is in whoever just sees a woman that is in the wrong place for them. I mean, it's not my problem, because at the end of the day, I'm still here 20-plus years into my career and who knows where they are? I don't really mind."

She continued: "What I always say is that it's a question of balance, because it is true that women are more judged on their looks. They have more attention if they're pretty. They are more judged if they put an extra kilo on and nobody cares if there's a singer that has a little bit of extra weight according to the fact that… What's the extra weight? That's another [laughs] can of worms that we would have to open. I always say that it's a question of balance because it is also true that women can also take a little bit of advantage out of this, because having more attention because you're a woman, it's a plus. So we can't deny that there is good and bad. But in the end of it all, I think that it's in people who think in the wrong way the problem, not really in being a woman in the metal world or stuff like that. Luckily, I know a lot of guys that are just fully supporting the female scene. They get behind the look, that they can say, like, 'Wow, yeah, you're pretty. This girl is pretty, but, man, she can sing. Man, she can play.' If you're just like an empty box that looks great, I don't think you're gonna go that far."

Last week, LACUNA COIL released a new single, "Never Dawn". For the track, LACUNA COIL partnered with CMON, the renowned board game publisher behind the popular game "Zombicide". "Never Dawn" is a notable addition to CMON's latest Kickstarter project, "Zombicide: White Death", and was initially used as an instrumental version in a campaign trailer. The game introduces new characters, mechanics, and challenges for players to overcome, and the upcoming "White Death" version features five LACUNA COIL limited-edition survivor tokens.

Designed by Nicolas Raoult, one of the designers of the original "Zombicide", along with Jean-Baptiste Lullien and Raphaël Guiton, "Zombicide: White Death" is a sequel to the fantasy spinoff version of "Zombicide" with a new wintery theme. The third installment in this series, it follows "Zombicide: Black Plague", which introduced the concept in 2016, and "Zombicide Green Horde", which came out in 2018.

LACUNA COIL has spent the last few months promoting "Comalies XX", the recently released "deconstructed" and "transported" version of the band's third album, "Comalies".

"Comalies XX" was made available on October 14, 2022 via Century Media Records.

LACUNA COIL celebrated the 20th anniversary of "Comalies", by performing it in its entirety at a one-night-only concert on October 15, 2022 at Fabrique in Milano.

"Comalies" was originally released on October 29, 2002 through Century Media Records. The LP, which featured the band's breakthrough single "Heaven's A Lie", has reportedly gone on to sell over 300,000 copies in the United States alone.

LACUNA COIL played its first show in front of an audience in more than two years on April 7, 2022 as the support act for APOCALYPTICA at the Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia.

Prior to the Atlanta concert, the last time LACUNA COIL played together was at the group's special September 2020 livestream event where the bandmembers performed their latest album, "Black Anima", in its entirety with no audience in attendance at the Alcatraz Club in Milan, Italy. That show was released as a live album, "Live From The Apocalypse", via Century Media.