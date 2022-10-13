LACUNA COIL's CRISTINA SCABBIA Says 'Comalies XX' Is A Celebration Of The Past, The Present And The Future

"Comalies XX", a "deconstructed" and "transported" version of LACUNA COIL's third album, "Comalies", will be made available on October 14 via Century Media Records.

Back in 2002, LACUNA COIL released an album which is now undeniably an anthem-laden millennial classic that established them as a band with the stamina to go the distance. Now, 20 years later, the current lineup of LACUNA COIL decided to revisit the songs, but not to just re-record them as they were but deconstruct and transport them into 2022.

When asked in a new interview with Rock Sound how reworking "Comalies" for the LP's 20th anniversary influenced LACUNA COIL's plans for new music, vocalist Cristina Scabbia said (as transcribed by BLABBERMMOUTH.NET): "I think that writing a record that is not new but it is new because the approach was new and most of the music is very new was a very cool step for LACUNA COIL to start working again on music. Because during the pandemic, I have to say that we felt uninspired. The fact that we had to stay in our homes didn't really nourish our inspiration because we were feeling very sad; we were feeling that we didn't know when everything would start again. So we didn't feel that we wanted to write a record that would bring all the negativity from the pandemic. So I think that 'Comalies XX', for us, is not only a celebration of a record that was born 20 years ago but it's also a celebration of the present and the future, because we are starting with a renewed energy and we know that from now on we're not gonna take anything for granted in life and in music, that it's always worth it to experiment and to try new ways, always, of course, being happy with yourself and your art."

As previously reported, LACUNA COIL will celebrate the 20th anniversary of "Comalies", by performing it in its entirety at a one-night-only concert on Saturday, October 15 at Fabrique in Milano.

"Comalies" was originally released on October 29, 2002 through Century Media Records. The LP, which featured the band's breakthrough single "Heaven's A Lie", has reportedly gone on to sell over 300,000 copies in the United States alone.

Regarding the "Comalies" title, co-vocalist Cristina Scabbia said: "[During the album's recording], we had a sort of creative explosion. We were working in a coma, sort of like in a different dimension. First of all we just wanted to use the word 'coma' but there was something missing so we played with the two words coma and lies."

The "Comalies" song "Swamped" is available as a downloadable track for the music video game series "Rock Band" and also appeared in the 2004 video game "Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines".

LACUNA COIL played its first show in front of an audience in more than two years in April as the support act for APOCALYPTICA at the Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia.

Prior to the Atlanta concert, the last time LACUNA COIL played together was at the group's special September 2020 livestream event where the bandmembers performed their latest album, "Black Anima", in its entirety with no audience in attendance at the Alcatraz Club in Milan, Italy. That show was released as a live album, "Live From The Apocalypse", via Century Media.

LACUNA COIL hadn't played in front of a crowd since the completion of the band's South American tour in February 2020.