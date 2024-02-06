LAMB OF GOD And MASTODON Announce North American Tour With Special Guest KERRY KING

Grammy Award-nominated metal titans LAMB OF GOD and Grammy Award-winning band MASTODON announce the co-headlining "Ashes Of Leviathan" tour. The tour finds the two iconic bands join forces to celebrate the 20th anniversary of two seminal releases: LAMB OF GOD's biggest-selling album "Ashes Of The Wake" and MASTODON's acclaimed sophomore album "Leviathan", which were both released on August 31, 2004. Both bands will perform their respective albums in full. Special guests KERRY KING and MALEVOLENCE will support throughout the tour, with UNEARTH on select dates.

Kicking off on July 19 in Grand Prairie, Texas at the Texas Trust CU Theatre, the North American arena and amphitheater run will take them through the U.S. and Canada, culminating on the exact 20th anniversary of each album on August 31 in Omaha, Nebraska at the Astro Amphitheater. The tour will notably make stops at iconic venues such as Denver, Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Los Angeles, California's Kia Forum. See below for full tour routing.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, February 7 at 10:00 a.m. EST and end on Thursday, February 8 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BLABBER20" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, February 9 at 10 a.m. local.

In addition, both bands will be supporting a charity of their choice throughout the tour, and fans will have the opportunity to opt-in to donate at check out when buying their tickets.

LAMB OF GOD will support the Living The Dream Foundation, which makes dreams come true for music fans living with life threatening illnesses. Dream Days include hanging out onstage, backstage, and special meet and greets with their favorite bands and artists.

MASTODON will support the Hirshberg Foundation For Pancreatic Cancer Research. After their manager Nick John tragically passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2018, MASTODON partnered with the organization and has raised nearly $60,000 to fight the disease and support researchers and patients around the globe. The Hirshberg Foundation For Pancreatic Cancer Research is focused on finding a cure for pancreatic cancer, and empowering patients and families whose lives are touched by this disease. Founded in 1997, the Hirshberg Foundation funds groundbreaking scientific research, provides patient education and support, and sustains hope that this cancer will be eradicated once and for all.

"Ashes Of The Wake", which came out via Epic, was officially certified gold in February 2016 by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) for sales in excess of a 500,000 copies.

"Ashes Of The Wake" was reissued as a DualDisc edition in March 2005. One side of the "Ashes" DualDisc featured the regular album, while the other was a DVD featuring the entire album in enhanced LPCM Stereo, plus bonus features.

"Leviathan", released on Relapse Records, was MASTODON's first concept album, loosely based on the 1851 novel "Moby-Dick" by Herman Melville. Three magazines named the LP "Album Of The Year" in 2004: Revolver, Kerrang! and Terrorizer. In 2009 and 2015, MetalSucks named "Leviathan" the best metal album of the 21st century. "Leviathan" was also released with an audio DVD in a limited-edition set with a black-and-gold slipcase.

"Ashes Of Leviathan" tour dates:

Jul. 19 - Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

Jul. 20 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Jul 21 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

Jul. 23 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place

Jul. 24 - Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater

Jul. 25 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Jul. 27 - Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater

Jul. 28 - Richmond, VA @ Virgin Credit Union LIVE!

Jul. 30 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Jul. 31 - London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

Aug. 01 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Aug. 03 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 04 - Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

Aug. 06 - Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

Aug. 08 - Reading, PA @ Santander Arena **

Aug. 09 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion **

Aug. 10 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill **

Aug. 13 - Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Center For The Arts Amphitheater

Aug. 15 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Aug. 16 - Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centre

Aug. 17 - Kent, WA @ accesso ShoWare Center

Aug. 18 - Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds

Aug. 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Aug. 23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Aug. 24 - Rio Rancho NM @ Rio Rancho Events Center

Aug. 25 - El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum

Aug. 27 - Magna, UT @ The Great Saltair

Aug. 29 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug. 31 - Omaha, NE @ The Astro Amphitheater

**No MALEVOLENCE; support from KERRY KING and UNEARTH

LAMB OF GOD's most recent studio offering, 2022's "Omens", notably marked the band's sixth consecutive Top 15 debut on the Billboard 200 in addition to capturing No. 1 on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart, No. 3 on the Top Album Sales Chart, No. 3 on the Top Rock Albums chart, and #5 on the Top Vinyl Albums chart. Not to mention, it has amassed an unprecedented 60 million streams and counting.

MASTODON's latest studio album, "Hushed And Grim", a double LP recorded at the band's Atlanta studio, West End Sound, was produced by David Bottrill (TOOL, RUSH, MUSE, PETER GABRIEL). This album, their most expansive song-cycle to date, features 15 distinct tracks and achieved their third consecutive No. 1 debut on the Billboard Hard Rock Albums chart. "Hushed And Grim" also earned them a Grammy Award nomination for the track "Pushing The Tides". Additionally, the album's single "Teardrinker" secured a top 10 position on the rock radio charts, a further testament to the band's widespread acclaim.