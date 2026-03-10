LAMB OF GOD Announces Pop-Up Performance In Philadelphia To Celebrate 'Into Oblivion' Album Release

On March 15, two days after the arrival of their new album, "Into Oblivion", Richmond, Virginia metallers LAMB OF GOD will perform at Philadelphia, Pennsylvania's TLA (Theatre of Living Arts),with the one-off show giving fans a rare chance to see the band in an unusually intimate setting. FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY will open the evening.

The celebratory event is especially meaningful because it takes place in Philadelphia, the city that helped catapult LAMB OF GOD to fame and served as the setting for the group's 2005 platinum-selling "Killadelphia" album and DVD.

LAMB OF GOD is asking fans to request tickets for the March 15 pop-up performance. Tickets are $15 (fees included),and fans can request now via Ticketmaster. Tickets that can be fulfilled will automatically be charged to the fans' credit card and instructions on how to access tickets will be sent from Ticketmaster. Submitting a request does not guarantee tickets. Request tickets on Ticketmaster by March 11 at 10 p.m. Eastern. LAMB OF GOD is using Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange to help fans get tickets at the original price. Tickets will be non-transferable and can only be resold on Ticketmaster at face value.

The Philadelphia event is part of a nationwide release-weekend celebration, with more than 140 independent record stores hosting "Into Oblivion" listening parties from March 13 to 15. Exclusive merch, including free LAMB OF GOD swag (while supplies last),prizes, and an indie-exclusive, limited-edition Poltergeist vinyl variant of the new album, will be available.

News of "Into Oblivion"'s March arrival was accompanied by the debut of its title track, "Into Oblivion", alongside a video directed by Tom Flynn and Mike Watts.

In the months leading up to this past January's album announcement, the metal veterans released a pair of singles that offered listeners a taste of the album's range. "Sepsis", the band's first new song since 2022, paid homage to the early '90s Richmond underground that shaped LAMB OF GOD's formative years. Consequence, in their "Heavy Song Of The Week" feature, noted the track's fresh approach, saying "Mark Morton's riffs are bruising at this slower pace," and adding that singer Randy Blythe bellows "like a heavy metal Nick Cave." "Parasocial Christ" followed, evoking classic LAMB OF GOD with a three-minute onslaught that Revolver dubbed an "anti-tech thrasher."

Produced and mixed by longtime studio collaborator Josh Wilbur, "Into Oblivion" was recorded across multiple locations tied closely to the band's identity. Drums were tracked in Richmond, Virginia, with guitars and bass recorded at Morton's home studio. Blythe recorded his vocals at the legendary Total Access studio in Redondo Beach, California, the birthplace of seminal punk records by BLACK FLAG, HÜSKER DÜ and DESCENDENTS.

LAMB OF GOD previously announced a spring North American tour in what promises to be the heaviest trek of 2026. Joined by KUBLAI KHAN TX, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY and SANGUISUGABOGG, the tour kicks off on March 17. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now via Lamb-of-god.com/tour.

"Sepsis" arrived during a milestone year for LAMB OF GOD. In 2025, the band celebrated the 25th anniversary of its discography, performed at the historic "Back To The Beginning" concert and subsequently released their thunderous take on BLACK SABBATH's "Children Of The Grave", along with appearances at several festivals, including Inkcarceration and Louder Than Life, and a headlining show at Richmond's new 7500-seat outdoor venue Allianz Amphitheater during its opening season.

Photo credit: Travis Shinn