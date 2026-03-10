JOEY CASSATA Explains How He Landed Gig As TWISTED SISTER's New Drummer

On the latest episode of the Podcast Rock City KISS podcast, Joey Cassata, who played drums on Ace Frehley's final original solo album, "10,000 Volts", spoke about how he landed the gig as the drummer for TWISTED SISTER's upcoming fall 2026 featuring Sebastian Bach on lead vocals. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "To give you a little history before I give you how this kind of transpired, I've known the TWISTED camp forever. First of all, let's even go back further. I'm a crazy TWISTED SISTER fan from back — maybe starting as early as seven or eight years old, I remember seeing the 'You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll' video on what we used to have, U68 [a short-lived music channel that originated in Newark New Jersey and broadcast into New York City]… We didn't have cable yet in '82 or '83. And I remember seeing that and falling in love with them. And then, of course, 'Stay Hungry' hits, and they basically become the biggest band in the world for that next year, with 'We're Not Gonna Take It' and 'I Wanna Rock'. And I was a major, major TWISTED SISTER fan. I always loved them. I even sent pictures to you guys of my old binder from sixth grade with all the logos — TWISTED SISTER big on the cover, with 'SMF' written on it. But again, I was always a big TWISTED fan."

He continued: "So fast forward, ZO2 [Joey's former band] had gotten the opportunity to play with TWISTED on many occasions. So we opened for TWISTED when they did a private show as BENT BROTHER. That's kind of their alter ego when they do hidden shows just to kind of warm up a tour. And ZO2 got to do a show with them as BENT BROTHER [at] Starland Ballroom in New Jersey. And we just became really close with the guys. Obviously, musically. I just love them all, but just personally, they're all great guys. They're all New York guys. So we got along really well. We busted each other's balls and [Mark] Mendoza [TWISTED SISTER bassist] would threaten Paulie [ZO2 singer Paul Zablidowsky] all the time and Dee [Snider, TWISTED SISTER singer] would make fun of us. And it was just a really good camaraderie that we had with TWISTED over the handful of shows that we got to play with them. And we got to play a couple of more shows with them, opening up for them, when they did their Christmas run in '08 and '07. So we've been back and forth in the TWISTED camp. And then when 'Z Rock' aired [the television series created by the Independent Film Channel focusing on ZO2] — and again, I don't know if everyone knows this, so 'Z Rock' was my old TV show that was on IFC — almost all of the guys from TWISTED were on 'Z Rock' at one point or another. So, like I said, the camp is really tight knit. Jay Jay [French, TWISTED SISTER guitarist] was the first guy that was ever on 'Z Rock'. He was on our original pilot that never aired… So like I said, TWISTED and ZO2, the camps are really intertwined over the years. I love those guys beyond belief. So fast forward, I get a call in the beginning of January from their manager Danny [Stanton], and he left me a message. And I think it was a day or two after Peter [Criss, original KISS drummer] was at our house. And I know Danny loves KISS and he was a big Peter fan and he knows Peter. And I thought he was just calling me to talk about Peter coming over. So when I called him back, I was expecting to kind of talk about the Peter experience with him. And he asked me if I was interested in playing with the guys, I think, if I remember the exact way he said it. And I was, like, 'Well, what guys? What are you talking about?' Again, 'cause I'm thinking we're gonna talk about Peter. And he's, like, 'TWISTED.' And my mind is going, 'Wait a second.' 'Well, first of all, oh my God. Of course. I'm humbled and honored that you had even asked me this. What, are you serious? Give me the details.' So after a little bit of details, Joe Franco, who they got on board to do the run with them, was unable to do it for a little bit of health reasons — all minor, minor stuff, but he just wasn't able to do the run with them. And Joe actually told Danny, 'Hey, what about Joey?' Joe knows me as well, and Danny, of course, knows me. They all knew me. So it turned out to be an easy call to call me, 'cause I know all those guys already. They know me, they know my playing, they know my personality. So, of course, I was immediately in."

TWISTED SISTER's 2026 shows were originally supposed to feature the band's three core members: singer Dee Snider, along with guitarists Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda. Bassist Mark "The Animal" Mendoza was not going to be joining the celebration. Russell Pzütto, who has toured with Snider's solo projects, was slated to replace Mendoza on bass. Joe Franco, who briefly played with the group in the mid-1980s, was supposed to sit behind the drum kit, stepping in for A.J. Pero, who passed away in 2015 at the age of 55.

On March 3, Jay Jay and Eddie announced that Bach will front TWISTED SISTER for a handful of select dates this fall. These appearances do not affect or conflict with Sebastian's current or future solo touring schedule, which remains fully intact.

On February 5, TWISTED SISTER announced it had scrapped its 2026 reunion shows after Snider resigned, citing health issues.

The band posted on social media that Dee's "sudden and unexpected resignation" forced the group to cancel all dates starting in April through the beginning of the summer.

Joey's musical journey started when he was just five years old seeing KISS at Madison Square Garden. He later went on to open for KISS with his band ZO2 in 2004 for 50 shows. ZO2 then starred in its own TV show, "Z Rock", with guest stars Joan Rivers, Gilbert Gottfried, Dave Navarro, Daryl Hall and Sebastian Bach. After "Z Rock", Joey went on to perform with the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical "Natasha Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812", starring Grammy Award winner Josh Groban.

DREAM THEATER's Mike Portnoy played drums for TWISTED SISTER when the band reunited to perform at the sixth annual Metal Hall Of Fame charity gala in January 2023 at The Canyon club in Agoura Hills, California.

In 2016, TWISTED SISTER embarked on one final trek, titled "Forty And Fuck It", in celebration of its 40th anniversary. These shows featured the band's "core lineup" of Snider, French, Ojeda and Mendoza, along with Portnoy. The band's last concert took place in November of that year — 20 months after the passing of Pero.