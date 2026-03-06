LAMB OF GOD Announces Signature Flannel Collaboration With Lifestyle Apparel Brand DIXXON

Dixxon Flannel Co., the cult-favorite lifestyle apparel brand that turned the classic flannel into a global obsession, has announced its latest collab with heavy metal icons LAMB OF GOD, Dixxon x LAMB OF GOD, inspired by the band's new album, "Into Oblivion", due out March 13 via Century Media/Epic.

From a built-in microfiber cloth to utility chest pockets, this multi-faceted flannel is prepped and ready for war. Its striking neon green and black will keep you in true "Into Oblivion" fashion at your next LAMB OF GOD concert or while streaming the title track on your preferred listening platform.

The Dixxon x LAMB OF GOD limited-edition collab is available at Dixxon.com and the Dixxon mobile app. It can be purchased in both men and women's styles.

Founded in 2013 by Danny Dreyer, Dixxon Flannel Co. began with just $180 and a vision to create superior flannel shirts for motorcycle, skateboarding, and punk rock communities. Dreyer's grassroots approach, selling at swap meets and biker events, built a loyal following. The brand's limited-edition drops, collaborations with legendary bands and lifestyle brands, and expansion into global markets fueled rapid growth.

Dixxon's headquarters in Tempe, Arizona, and its Sturgis showroom reflect its deep ties to biker culture. Today, Dixxon is celebrated for its quality, authenticity, and cultural impact, with a devoted "Dixxon Fam" community worldwide.

Produced and mixed by LAMB OF GOD's longtime studio collaborator Josh Wilbur, "Into Oblivion" was recorded across multiple locations tied closely to the band's identity. Drums were tracked in Richmond, Virginia, with guitars and bass recorded at guitarist Mark Morton's home studio. Singer Randy Blythe recorded his vocals at the legendary Total Access studio in Redondo Beach, California, the birthplace of seminal punk records by BLACK FLAG, HÜSKER DÜ and DESCENDENTS.

LAMB OF GOD previously announced a spring North American tour in what promises to be the heaviest trek of 2026. Joined by KUBLAI KHAN TX, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY and SANGUISUGABOGG, the tour kicks off on March 17. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now via Lamb-of-god.com/tour.

LAMB OF GOD is Randy Blythe (vocals),John Campbell (bass),Mark Morton (guitar),Willie Adler (guitar) and Art Cruz (drums). Formed in 1994, the Richmond, Virginia-based band has released nine critically acclaimed albums, received five Grammy Award nominations, sold over three million albums, packed arenas around the world, and tallied over one billion streams and counting.