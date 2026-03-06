SEVENDUST's LAJON WITHERSPOON: 'We Pray Together As A Band' Every Night

In a recent interview with Kati Rausch of Music Interview Corner, SEVENDUST singer Lajon Witherspoon was asked which member of the band has the "craziest warm-up ritual" before a show. Lajon responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Probably me. I like to do my warm-ups. I like to play all kind of different kind of music. We do a lot of dancing, a lot of joking. But the thing that we do every night before we've gone on since the day we started is we pray together as a band. And if you happen to be here and you pass me, I'm gonna bring you in the prayer. But one good thing is Brian Marshall from [SEVENDUST's 2026 European tourmates] ALTER BRIDGE shows up for the prayer every night with us. He makes a point to come to find us, to pray with us."

Lajon continued: "I do a prayer to thank for everything that we have, and we're so very blessed to be here and to make sure that everyone that shows up gets home safely too. And let's go out here and rock it."

Asked which role belief and faith play in his life, Lajon said: "Oh, I don't like to always tell this. I do say this, I'll say this tonight. I say I don't care what you believe in; you just gotta believe in something. You have to believe in something, whatever it is, I don't care… But yeah, you just have to have some type of faith. I think it's a beautiful thing. I've grown up to have faith, and it is definitely a healer. And in those dark times, I think that helps a lot."

After Rausch noted that SEVENDUST has only had two lineup changes in its three-decade-plus history, she asked Lajon what the secret has been to keeping the band intact for so long. He responded: "I remember when we first started out how I knew that I would never take this for granted. But I also remember saying, 'Wouldn't it be cool one day if we had the band still and we had kids and wives and then we could bring them out on the bus and on tour with us and stuff?' We're all, like, 'Yeah, that would be cool.' That stuff happened. I can't get my wife nowhere near a tour bus anymore. [Laughs] The kids love it… [Laughs] So we got to do all that. So that's been a blessing.

"But you know what I think — I think respecting each other," he explained. "And then also something in our band — not to have to go too deep — but this is something that I always said from day one. It can't only come from one person's perspective. If it all came just from me, that would be boring. So if anyone knows anyone, it's us. And if my brother has something that's on his mind and he wants to write and sing, I'm gonna help and we're gonna convey that and we understand each other. I think at this point of our career, we're closer than we've ever been. It's kind of crazy. We're really very blessed."

SEVENDUST's fifteenth studio album "One", will arrive on May 1 via Napalm Records.

Last year SEVENDUST guitarist Clint Lowery revealed that he had just completed his first tour as a "saved Christian."