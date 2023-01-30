LAMB OF GOD, ANTHRAX, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, NAPALM DEATH, Others Confirmed For MILWAUKEE METAL FEST 2023

Before Ozzfest. Before Mayhem Festival. Before all of them — there was Milwaukee Metal Fest.

The iconic, midwestern, multi-day event was the stuff of legends and is returning to prominence in 2023. HATEBREED frontman and podcaster Jamey Jasta purchased the rights last year and today announces the lineup for Milwaukee Metal Fest 2023.

The rebooted event will take place on Memorial Day Weekend — May 26-28 — at The Rave/Eagles club. Get tickets at TheRave.com.

The lineup includes LAMB OF GOD, ANTHRAX, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, and many more. The full lineup is below.

"The infamous Milwaukee Metal Fest created so many memories, hosted legendary bands, and gave up and comers something to aspire to. Memorial Day Weekend 2023 (May 26, 27, and 28) — it returns with a stacked line up and a new lease on life," says Jasta. "I cannot wait to see all the bands and hang with everyone in Milwaukee. I'm so grateful for [booking agent] Tim Borror and the Sound Talent Crew; and Leslie, Joe, and everyone at The Rave/Eagles for helping us put this event together. Milwaukee Metal Fest is back! See you in Wisconsin this May!"

Says Borror: "Milwaukee Metal Fest was such a huge part of the metal culture back in the day, and it really helped a lot of bands. It was always at The Rave and the combo is iconic. Working with Jamey, the great people at The Rave, and all the bands to bring it back in 2023 is fucking incredible. This is going to be a great event, don't miss it!"

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Tuesday, January 31 at 12:00 p.m. CST and end on Thursday, February 2 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMMMF23" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, February 3 at 10 p.m. local time.

Milwaukee Metal Fest 2023 lineup:

LAMB OF GOD

ANTHRAX

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES

NAPALM DEATH

DARK ANGEL

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER

OBITUARY

SHADOWS FALL

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY

FEAR FACTORY

AFTER THE BURIAL

THE HALO EFFECT

DYING FETUS

IMMOLATION

CROWBAR

VIO-LENCE

GOATWHORE

JUNGLE ROT

MISERY INDEX

BROKEN HOPE

TERROR

MACABRE

GATECREEPER

SANGUISUGABOGG

FROZEN SOUL

DEFEATED SANITY

DYING WISH

KHEMMIS

UNDEATH

BLOOD INCANTATION

IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT

IMPALER

FUMING MOUTH

INGROWN

HATH

REPENTANCE

CASKET ROBBERY

DISINTER

THROWN INTO EXHILE

TOXIC RUIN