LAMB OF GOD, IN THIS MOMENT, THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, BODY COUNT, Others Set For 2025 UNHINGED Festival

Brew Ha Ha Productions (BHHP),one of the nation's leading independent music festival producers, has announced the launch of its latest festival brand, Unhinged. The inaugural two-day extreme music event at National Western Stockyards in Denver, Colorado on Saturday, July 26 and Sunday, July 27 is produced in collaboration with AEG Rocky Mountains, and promises an unforgettable experience of live music, craft beer, and more.

Unhinged festival will feature performances from some of the most electrifying artists in heavy music today, with hardcore heavyweights KNOCKED LOOSE headlining Saturday and metal titans LAMB OF GOD closing out the mayhem on Sunday. The festival will also feature an epic supporting bill that includes IN THIS MOMENT, THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, BODY COUNT, POWER TRIP, THE GARDEN, HEALTH, CONVERGE, SUNAMI and many more. Unhinged will feature two full days of music from more than 25 bands on two stages, with no overlapping set times. See below for full daily lineups and look for additional Unhinged festival dates to be announced soon.

Beyond the music, Unhinged festival will elevate the experience with an exclusive craft beer tasting available both days from noon to 3:00 p.m. as a $15 (per day) add-on purchase for those 21+. The Unhinged festival craft beer tasting sessions will showcase the best local, regional, and national craft beer, hard seltzer, and cider, solidifying Unhinged as a must-attend event for craft beer enthusiasts and music fanatics alike.

VIP and general admission weekend tickets for this all-ages event go on sale Friday, March 14 at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time at www.UnhingedFest.com. Single-day tickets will be available closer to the event. Fans are encouraged to buy early and save since prices will increase closer to the festival dates.

"We're thrilled to kick off the Unhinged brand in Denver alongside the incredible team at AEG Rocky Mountains," said Unhinged creator and producer Cameron Collins of Brew Ha Ha Productions. "This partnership allows us to create something truly unique for fans in Colorado, and we look forward to expanding the Unhinged experience to new markets across the country."

Unhinged festival is produced by Brew Ha Ha Productions (BHHP) in collaboration with AEG Presents – Rocky Mountains. Brew Ha Ha Productions is renowned for their diverse, award-winning beer-centric events and music festivals across the United States, including Punk In The Park and the landmark 2023-2024 Punk In Drublic Presents NOFX Final Tour, among many others.

Saturday, July 26:

KNOCKED LOOSE

THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN

THE GARDEN

HEALTH

CONVERGE

TERROR

SANGUISUGABOGG

JESUS PIECE

KHEMMIS

THE CALLOUS DAOBOYS

RICKSHAW BILLIE'S BURGER PATROL

GLIXEN

PALEHORSE/PALERIDER

IN THE COMPANY OF SERPENTS

SUICIDE CAGES

Sunday, July 27:

LAMB OF GOD

IN THIS MOMENT

BODY COUNT

POWER TRIP

SUNAMI

GATECREEPER

ANGEL DU$T

CATCH YOUR BREATH

CASTLE RAT

CANDY

BIG ASS TRUCK

NAILED SHUT MA

NIGHTWRAITH

NECROPANTHER

General admission weekend tickets start at: $110 + fees

VIP weekend tickets start at: $390 + fees

All tickets provide access to music performances and the option for craft beer tasting as a $15 add-on purchase for 21+.

VIP tickets include access to all GA areas plus:

* Commemorative VIP laminate

* Dedicated festival VIP entrance lanes

* Dedicated VIP main stage viewing area

* Access to VIP lounge with seating

* Upgraded restrooms

* Dedicated food and VIP bars (for additional purchase)

Beer Tasting Pass

* A Beer Tasting Pass can be purchased by those 21+ for $15 per day.

* The Tasting Pass includes unlimited beer samples from Noon-3:00 p.m. on Saturday or Sunday.

* The Tasting Pass must be accompanied by a general admission or VIP ticket.

* No one under the age of 21 will be permitted to sample.

During the festival, food will be available for purchase from local food trucks and vendors in the general admission and VIP areas all days, with vegan options offered.

Please note that festival attendees under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, visit www.UnhingedFest.com.