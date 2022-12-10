  • facebook
LAMB OF GOD's JOHN CAMPBELL Joins EBS Artist Roster

December 10, 2022

EBS has welcomed John Campbell, bass player and founding member of LAMB OF GOD, as an EBS amplifier artist. The relationship began years ago when John started using EBS pedals but now developed to include the amplifiers too.

Says EBS: "We are happy to deliver the bass sound on stage with LAMB OF GOD through the EBS 802 and Reidmar 752 bass amplifiers, in addition to the already involved EBS MultiComp and MicroBass 3 pedals."

Campbell adds: "After years of getting to know EBS through their superior pedal electronics, I'm happy to announce that I'm finally using their amps as well! The punch of the EBS 802 is intense and it has the growl and depth to match. The transportability and dependability of the Reidmar 752 make it an easy choice for travel gigs. It has plenty of power to hold its own from rehearsal to showtime. It's great to be fully a part of the EBS family. I look forward to bringing the crushing bass tone to a town near you!"

EBS Sweden AB was founded by Bo Engberg (CEO) and Mats Kristoffersson (technical director) in 1988 in Stockholm, with one goal in mind — to build high-end bass equipment. The first product they launched was the EBS-1 rack-mounted bass preamp.

After selling three of their EBS-1 units to three excellent bass players, EBS received the recognition that it deserved. In 1993 their first pedal effect, the EBS Octa Bass was born and in the same year EBS started to produce their first Bass combo Amplifier — The Taurus 240.

For more information, visit www.ebssweden.com.

LAMB OF GOD's latest album, "Omens", came out on October 7 via Epic Records. The band tracked the effort with longtime collaborator Josh Wilbur (KORN, MEGADETH) live in the room together at Henson Recording Studios (formerly A&M Studios) in Los Angeles, California, a location that birthed classics from THE DOORS, PINK FLOYD, RAMONES and SOUNDGARDEN, among others.

