LAMB OF GOD's JOHN CAMPBELL On 'Omens': 'I Think It's Our Best Record Ever'

LAMB OF GOD bassist John Campbell spoke to Australia's Heavy about the band's upcoming album, "Omens", which will arrive this Friday (October 7). He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm excited to finally get it out there. We recorded it back in February. We were working on it well before that. I think it's our best record ever, as I do with every one, 'cause we constantly try to outdo ourselves and I feel like somehow we do it every time. And this record is no different."

Asked about the writing and recording process for "Omens", John said: "This time we recorded a bit differently. Normally we would learn our parts, go to the studio, go to separate parts of the studio and track our parts, and then they would be put together by the producer. But this time we went in and tracked live, to get some live feel, and that was the tracks we started with. Which we would then pull out the parts that were amazing; it was really for drum takes more than anything. But going for those live takes, we got the feel that I think would translate very well live. So that was a different method of recording. The songs, I think we have gotten really good at using our craft and writing. There are great songs on this that are very dynamic. There's thrash and there's hardcore and then a little experimental [stuff] and some brutal heavy metal."

LAMB OF GOD recently announced "The Making Of: Omens", a short film documenting the recording of their upcoming album. The documentary will premiere with a livestream event on October 6 and be available to watch on-demand throughout the month of October at watch.lamb-of-god.com.

All physical CD and vinyl copies of "Omens" will include a free access code to watch the documentary, and fans who pre-order through shop.lamb-of-god.com will also receive their code via email before October 6. The documentary will include four full-song performances recorded in the live room at Henson Studios: "Nevermore", "Omens", "Vanishing" and "Gomorrah".

In August, Campbell was asked by Knotfest what led to the decision to record "Omens" live in the studio. John responded: "Well, we've been doing this so fucking long, we had to do something different. I believe that was Josh Wilbur's idea to do that. I know he had a great place worked out to do that in. And we had just kind of been doing it the same way over and over and over again, and we were looking to get a little more excitement into it and maybe see if that couldn't produce a different feel on the record."

LAMB OF GOD is supporting the new album with a massive Live Nation-produced U.S. headlining tour featuring special guests KILLSWITCH ENGAGE on all dates. Different legs are also seeing support from BARONESS, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, SPIRITBOX, ANIMALS AS LEADERS as well as SUICIDE SILENCE and FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY. The tour kicked off September 9 in Brooklyn and will run through October 20.

"Omens" will be the follow-up to LAMB OF GOD's self-titled album, which was released in June 2020 via Epic Records in the U.S. and Nuclear Blast Records in Europe. That LP marked LAMB OF GOD's first recordings with drummer Art Cruz, who joined the band in July 2019 as the replacement for the group's founding drummer, Chris Adler.